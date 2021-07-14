Investigators in Lawrence County seized over 100 grams of fentanyl and multiple firearms and arrested a Moulton man and woman after executing a search warrant at a residence near the Five Points community on Wednesday, according to a report from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
David Lee Boyd, 62, and Sonja Wolfe, 54, are each charged with trafficking in fentanyl, according to the report.
The arrests come after the sheriff’s office, supported by the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Region E Narcotics unit, executed a search warrant at the residence on Lawrence County Road 334, the report said.
“As a result of the search warrant, officers seized approximately 300 fentanyl-laced pills (over 100 grams), a large quantity of U.S. currency, and multiple firearms,” the report states. “The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office continues to collaborate with our local, state, and federal partners to investigate illegal drug activity.”
“We are committed to working with our fellow citizens and our partner agencies to go after those that bring these dangerous drugs and substances into our communities,” Sheriff Max Sanders stated in the report.
Boyd and Wolfe were booked into the Lawrence County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.