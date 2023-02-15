During the first week of February, high school bands who participated in the Moulton Christmas parade were gifted $500 for their programs.
East Lawrence High School, Hatton High School, and Lawrence County High School each received a visit from Moulton Mayor Roger Weatherwax and parade organizer Stanley Johnson.
On behalf of the city, Weatherwax thanked the bands for their participation in the parade. He presented a $500 donation to ELHS band director Hunter Lee, HHS director Keane Biggs, and LCHS director Sidney Hearn.
Each band director received the donation on behalf of his respective program.
The presentations included East Lawrence Assistant Principal Jessica Simms, Hatton Principal Anthony Inman, and Lawrence County Principal Sonya Kilpatrick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.