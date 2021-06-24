Moulton woman uses stimulus to start scholarship fund for Lawrence seniors

A Moulton resident is using her federal stimulus check to start a scholarship fund for a qualifying student among Lawrence County’s upcoming class of 2022 seniors.
“This is something I’ve always wanted to do,” Glenda Thompson said of her decision to begin the fund. After receiving a stimulus check earlier this year, she decided to compile her collection of recipes and print cookbooks to sell to fund the scholarship or scholarships, depending on how much money is raised.
Thompson, whose granddaughter Katie Beth Jett is entering her senior year at Lawrence County High School, helped her come up with the name of the cookbook, Love at First Bite, and a plan for the scholarship fund, Thompson said.
Thompson’s stimulus check allowed her to print 200 hard copies of Love at First Bite, which she is selling for $15 each.
She said all proceeds from the sales will go towards the scholarship fund open to deserving seniors from each of Lawrence County’s four high schools—Lawrence County High, Hatton High School, East Lawrence High and R.A. Hubbard High School. Jett is not eligible to apply, she added.
“We didn’t have much money growing up, and I felt I couldn’t ask my parents about going to college because I knew we couldn’t afford it,” Thompson said. “I thought this would be a way I can help another child who really needs this.”
As of last week, Thompson said they had already sold more than 66 copies, putting back a little more than $1,000 in the fund.
“We may decide to do a little contest and award $100 to the student who can sell the most books,” said Thompson. Copies of the cookbook are currently available for purchase at three locations in Moulton—Dixie Diamond Sports, located on Court Street, and Designer’s Closet and Vickie’s Department Store, both located on Market Street.
Thompson said those interested in purchasing a copy of Love at First Bite may also contact her directly; she said she can deliver purchases within a few miles of Moulton.
Love at First Bite includes around 350 recipes Thompson has collected over the years. Some from friends or family, and others she said she found online or save from newspaper clippings.
“I love sweets. The book is a little heavy on desserts,” she added. The book also features several inspirational quotes she and Jett collected for the bound copies of recipes.
For more information about the cookbook, to purchase a copy or make a donation to the scholarship fund, contact Thompson at 256-565-3258.
