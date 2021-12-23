Christmas at the Tidwells

The holidays are a busy time for everyone, but for working moms, they seem to be moving at warp speed this time of year with all sorts of activities crammed into the short few weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas. There’s always decorating, helping with school activities, church functions, office parties and family get togethers. All this on top of work, baking, last minute decorating and the ongoing household chores that are always a constant in life: washing, making beds, vacuuming and such, but because she likes to get a jump start on the holidays and not leave things until the last minute, Lauren Tidwell of Hatton, starts decorating for the Christmas holidays in November.
In addition to decorating her home for the holidays, Lauren also decorates her business, Salon 101, in Hatton. “I like to decorate right after Thanksgiving so that I can have open house for my clients,” Lauren explained. “We have a flocked tree there with gold, rose gold, antique white and mercury glass ornaments.”
It takes her a couple of hours to put up the formal nine-foot tree in the living room of the beautifully decorated home in Hatton, but that’s just the beginning. The Tidwells have five trees to decorate. “Each of my two sons has one in their room,” said Lauren. “Those trees have ornaments from their birth year and handmade ornaments.”
Lauren’s mother, Melissa Harrison, passed down a popcorn garland to Lauren, dating back to the late 70s.
In her kitchen, there is a pencil tree bedecked with dried citrus fruit slices or ornaments she received in a Christmas shower the year she married, 2003.
The tree in the foyer of the Tidwell’s home contains year-all handmade ornaments crafted by sons Wyatt and Wylan, made throughout each school and in their Sunday school classes. These are among Lauren’s favorite ornaments. “Wylan still decorates his tree with the ornament he made in 2017 in his kindergarten class at Hatton Elementary,” Lauren explained.
The oldest, Wyatt, once made a painted snowman face on a cedar wood circle when he was little. “The wood was cut by his Poppa Steve Harrison from an old fence post for him and his classmates to make ornaments in their class at Hatton Elementary in 2016,” said Lauren fondly.
Before any decorating can begin, though, her husband, Patrick Tidwell, brings numerous totes down from the attic. This is often one of those, “unsung hero” parts of Christmas decorating in most families, the compliments usually go to the decorator, sometimes forgetting that there were about 20 trips up and down the stairs before any decorating can be done. Lauren is quick to give Patrick the credit for that, though! In fact, the whole family pitches in when it comes to this tree, with Christmas music playing softly in the background as they make a little magic with soft twinkling lights and memories that get brought out only this time of year.
The Tidwells enjoy watching a Christmas movie as they work. “Our family’s favorite movie is The Polar Express,” she added.
As with most families, the week before Christmas is always a flurry of activity. “Our annual Christmas play was scheduled for last Sunday night for our children’s group at church,” Lauren said. “But it was canceled due to the flu. My youngest son had his last day of school last week and they celebrated at school with a Christmas party. The ministry they have at school is called First Priority and they were visited by Santa this year.”
“The Hatton Elementary students were sponsored to each have a board game to open. His 4th grade teacher is Heather Jolly.”
One of the special traditions in this family includes Lauren’s parents, Steve and Melissa Harrison, who are hands-on grandparents. “Since I’ve had my boys, my parents always fix them a Christmas box filled with new PJs, favorite snacks and fun items,” said Lauren. “They give it to them on their last day of school before Christmas vacation.”
On Christmas Eve the family will spend the morning at Lauren’s parents for breakfast and gifts. Melissa is known for being a great cook. Her holiday breakfast buffet will include strictly Southern cuisine, with country cured ham and hot biscuits served with both red-eye and sawmill gravy, grits, smoked bacon, soft-scrambled eggs, a variety of fruit and delicious muffins.
“We will spend Christmas Eve at my grandmother’s house for a traditional meal of dressing, ham and lots of side dishes and homemade desserts and of course opening gifts,” said Lauren. This is another family tradition. According to Melissa, her mother, Robbie Landers Headrick, lives in the house where Melissa’s grandparents once lived. The family has been gathering there since 1968.
On Christmas Day, the whole family joins together and goes to Steve’s parents’ house. Peggy Harrison will host about eighteen family members this year. Ms. Peggy fixes the dressing and some deserts, while everyone brings a special side dish making for a huge potluck feast. After the meal, they exchange gifts that were assigned by drawing names out of a hat, another old tradition.
Besides decorating, Lauren also loves to cook and bake! She makes an awesome bacon-wrapped green bean dish and has offered to share the recipe with us. “It has always been a hit at Christmas dinners along with my homemade turtles,” said Lauren.
As the day grows closer, the weather is turning colder, making it seem a lot more like Christmas. People bundle up and shop for those last-minute gifts, deliver presents to neighbors and others on their lists and call out greetings as they pass one another in parking lots and on the square where the trees are in fine form this year, more beautiful than ever. It’s at this time of year that families like the Tidwells all over the country pause to appreciate one another and to remember the real spirit of giving and the One who is the true Spirit of Love.
From the Tidwells and The Moulton Advertiser, have a very safe and Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
