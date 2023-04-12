Shedd awarded scholarship from Kappa Kappa lota

Dallis Shedd, a senior at Hatton High School, has been awarded a $500 scholarship from Kappa Kappa Iota. She will attend UNA in the fall and major in Elementary Education. Dallis is the daughter of Bonnie and Sloan Berryman and Shannon and Beth Shedd.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- Alabama advances ban on discussing 'divisive' race concepts
- Judge temporarily blocks clean water rule in 24 states
- Bill would let parents 'opt out' of school mask mandates
- 4-H Competitive Events Day “Makes the Best Better” in Lawrence County
- LEAP returns with “The SpongeBob Musical”
- Step outdoors with Wild Alabama
- LCCTC welding earns 22 certifications
- Pig Project Show and Auction 2023 for Morgan and Lawrence County Youth
Most Popular
Articles
- The Lambs of Sulphur Branch Farms
- Quails, Rutherford headed to Calhoun
- Frost stars as Lawrence County runs away with county championship
- Lawrence County holds on to earn 20th win
- Citizen admonishes council during Monday meeting
- 3 Lawrence County narcotics agents involved in wreck
- UPDATE: Easter Egg Drop postponed
- Moulton strolls through history
- Somerville resident charged after traffic stop
- Airlift victim released from hospital
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest e-Edition
PLEASE NOTEThe Moulton Advertiser E-edition is now only available to Print Subscribers at no additional charge. In order to access the E-Edition you will have to Register on our website by creating an E-Edition Account: Click Here To Sign Up Once you have created on E-Edition account and are logged in, you will need to enter your Print Subscription account number to validate your account. Validation is a one-time process. To view the E-Edition after validation, simply log back into our website by using the E-Edition account information that you created. If you do not know your Print Subscription Account number please contact
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.