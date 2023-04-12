Shedd awarded scholarship from Kappa Kappa lota

Shedd

Dallis Shedd, a senior at Hatton High School, has been awarded a $500 scholarship from Kappa Kappa Iota.  She will attend UNA in the fall and major in Elementary Education. Dallis is the daughter of Bonnie and Sloan Berryman and Shannon and Beth Shedd.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.