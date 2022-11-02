Retirees Association holds Veterans Day program

The Lawrence County Education Retirees Association held a special Quilts of Valor Veteran’s Day program on November 1. Mary Harris and Marty Kent presented handmade quilts to four retired educators who are also military veterans.  Ricky Nichols served as principal at Lawrence County High School. Jim Addison was a history teacher at Hatton High School, and he retired as the Secondary Supervisor for Lawrence County Schools. Marshall Lewey was a PE teacher and tennis coach for the Muscle Shoals City Schools. He later worked as the PE teacher at the Judy Jester Learning Center. Doug Russell was a teacher and coach at Hazlewood High School before serving 25 years as the Hazlewood Elementary School principal. Quilts of Valor is a national organization that awards quilts for service, sacrifice, and commitment to protecting our nation. Pictured from left: LCERA President Dr. Delaina Greene, Ricky Nichols, Jim Addison, Marshall Lewey, Doug Russell, Harris, and Kent.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.