Ground breaks on new RaceWay Travel Center

A new RaceWay Travel Center is coming to Moulton.
On Monday, Dec. 19, construction workers broke ground on a new facility at the intersection of AL-157 and Court Street. When completed, the RaceWay will be a two canopy station for automobiles and commercial vehicles.
Turn-ins to the station will be located on both 157 and Court Street. The fuel area will be designed for the majority of drivers to exit onto Court Street. The front of the station will serve as the filling area for cars and non-commercial trucks. The back of the station will serve commercial and larger vehicles (U-Hauls, box trucks, and mobile homes) under the rear canopy.
“It will not be a truck stop by any means,” said Moulton City Building Inspector Renay Saint. “The way the turns are laid out, 18-wheelers can’t turn in.”
Saint expects the station to be similar to the RaceWay on Highway 20 in Decatur but without the larger truck lot.
“It’s not a huge building,” said Saint. “The question has been asked, ‘Is there going to be a food court (or something like that) in there?’ Not that I know of; it’s not on the drawings. Nothing has been mentioned about that. It’ll be like other RaceWays.”
RaceWay contacted Moulton city officials approximately a year and a half ago. Saint saw the first physical building plans six months later.
“We’re excited about it,” said Saint. “It’s going to be nice, and it’ll compliment some of the others we have on 157.”
RaceWay contracted Fulcrum Construction of Atlanta to build the travel center. According to their website, Fulcrum is a “nationwide retail commercial construction company.” They have constructed over 1,500 commercial projects since 2003. Best Buy, Field & Stream, Starbucks, Walmart, Verizon, and AMC are only a few of Fulcrum’s previous clients.
Jason Driver, superintendent of the travel center’s construction, said the company has remodeled several RaceWays; however, this will be their first ground up construction of a RaceWay Travel Center.
Construction should be completed during summer of 2023. “It depends on weather, but we’re looking at some time in July,” said Driver.
