Ground breaks on new RaceWay Travel Center

The station will be constructed approximately where the bulldozer sits in the image.

A new RaceWay Travel Center is coming to Moulton. 

On Monday, Dec. 19, construction workers broke ground on a new facility at the intersection of AL-157 and Court Street. When completed, the RaceWay will be a two canopy station for automobiles and commercial vehicles.

