On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Moulton Police Officer Tim Owens arrested Elton Nichols Morgan, 29, and Carlena Elizabeth Webster, 33, in the CVS parking lot. They were charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possesion of drug paraphernalia. Their bond is set at $8,000 each.
Several officers responded when two people were reported to be passed out in a vehicle at the CVS. After the suspects were awake, they said their car was out of gas, and they were sleeping.
EMS checked the individuals for medical issues before turning them over to law enforcement.
The officers discovered that warrants were out from another agency for Morgan's arrest.
After Morgan was detained, Officer Tim Owens conducted a consent search of the vehicle. He found three types of illegal narcotics, a pill bottle containing Alprazolam and Clonazepam pills, and a bag containing methamphetamine.
The suspects were transported to the Lawrence County jail.
Morgan is a resident of Decatur, AL. Webster resides in Moulton.
