Jackson House presents ‘Beware the Rook’ in audience-driven fundraiser

An immersive theatrical experience by Evil Cheez Productions is coming to the historic Jackson House this weekend, according to organizers.
The Jackson House Foundation will present “Beware the Rook,” a murder-mystery play, to audiences at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Tickets for a third showing at 2 p.m. on Sunday are also available, according to JHF Director Tammy Roberts.
Audience members will be thrown into the plot of a 1929 murder mystery, according to event synopsis.
“The audience will become active participants in this delightful game of whodunit, given the opportunity to solve the mystery for themselves. Sometimes spooky and frequently hilarious, ‘Beware the Rook’ is a throwback to the grand old days of 'Old Dark House' mysteries,” a description of the event details.
The production is rated PG, and tickets for the event are $20 each, Roberts said. The price of admission includes refreshments and seasonal treats, she added. All proceeds will benefit the Jackson House Foundation to continue restoration and preservation efforts at the historic home in Moulton.
For more information, contact 256-410-1688. Tickets may also be purchased via Venmo by making payment to @JacksonHouse-Foundation.
The Jackson House Foundation was formed in 2011 by a group of local residents dedicated to refurbishing and maintaining the historic home through fundraising efforts, grants and private donations.
The Jackson House is located at 119 College Street in Moulton, across from Lawrence County High School. For more information about the historic Moulton home and future fundraising events, visit the Jackson House Foundation on Facebook.
