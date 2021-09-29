Lawrence family honors ancestors with cemetery memorial

Lawrence Countians who are descended from relatives buried at a Red Bank historic cemetery recently honored those deceased relatives with a monument erected at the site this September.
Descendants of Ed Warren, who was a wealthy landowner born in Town Creek in 1877, gathered in the Ed Warren Cemetery on Thursday, Sept. 16, to dedicate the recently completed monument in his honor.
Family members—headed by Annie P. Stevenson, Don Jones, Norma Croom, Charles Warren, and Alice Faye Jones—developed the land where Warren family descendants are buried and also recently had signage raised bearing the Ed Warren family name at the historic site off of Lawrence County Road 270.
“Family members came up with the idea of developing the cemetery to honor (Ed Warren’s) legacy,” Stevenson, who is Warren’s granddaughter, said. She said family members involved donated $120 each to the project, which also saw the construction of a slag road at the cemetery entrance.
A steeple, which once stood atop the Red Bank Church where Don Jones serves as minister, was used in forming the Ed and Lillie Warren monument. Jones said the steeple was saved after it was torn from the church building in a storm about 25 years ago.
The steeple includes portraits of Ed Warren and his wife Lillie Newman Warren, which were completed by Dariá Hammond.
Ed Warren was born on Dec. 24, 1877 to Jake Warren and Shadow Early, family history provided by Annie Stevenson details.
Warren married Lillie in May of 1902, and together the couple had seven children—Andrew, Percy, Louisa, Mary, Willie, Letha, and Ed Jr. Lillie Warren had two children from a previous union, Earnest and Lillie Newman, who were also reared by Ed Warren, Stevenson said.
Warren, who was a farmer in the Town Creek area, acquired more than 60 acres of land from a possible slave descendant. The land transaction was recorded in October of 1934, Stevenson said.
The land sat idle for years until about two acres was used to develop the family cemetery where Ed and Lillie Warren’s graves were discovered. The cemetery includes graves for Warren family relatives, including spouses. The cemetery also serves as burial ground for 14 veterans who are Warren relatives and descendants.
“Ed Warren passed away on September 12, 1958 from heart disease. He has left behind precious memories for the Warren family,” Stevenson said.
She said Jones assists family members Charles Warren, Ralph Garner and Clendon Jones in maintaining the cemetery.
