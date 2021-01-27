Moulton woman arrested in Decatur on drug charges

A Moulton woman was arrested in Southwest Decatur after authorities allegedly found illegal drugs in possession during a traffic stop, according to reports.
Amanda Gatlin, 43, is charged with possession of heroin, Xanax and drug paraphernalia. Investigators said Gatlin also had an active felony warrant from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at the time of her arrest.
Decatur Police initially stopped Gatlin for a traffic violation at the intersection of Woodmead Street and Runnymead Avenue, according to the report. She was booked into the Morgan County Jail with bond set at $2,300.
