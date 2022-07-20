Creating your own living art

Looking for a new hobby? A way of expressing yourself? Maybe something you can share as a family? Something creative yet inexpensive, well relatively inexpensive, yet very fulfilling while allowing you to work at your own pace?
If you are searching for something like this to try your hand at, you might just enjoy practicing the ancient art of bonsai. (Pronounced bone-sigh)
According to the New York Times Style Magazine, the practice of miniaturizing plants is thought to have come to Japan from China sometime around the seventh century, when the two countries formally established diplomatic ties. By that point, Chinese gardeners had likely been creating potted landscapes, or penjing (“potted scenery”), for hundreds of years.
In 1913, a shipment of plants from the Yokohama Nursery Co. in Japan arrived in the port of San Francisco, among them a seven-foot-tall trident maple destined for the Japanese Pavilion at the Panama-Pacific International Exposition to be held two years later. More than a century old, the tree was an exemplar of the Imperial style, a type of bonsai developed for shoguns and feudal lords and named after the Imperial court during the 19th-century Meiji Restoration, an era of cultural transformation that arose following the country’s 214-year-long period of isolation. Evenly spaced branches reached out from a trunk twisted into gentle contrapposto, its clusters of spring green foliage suggesting the outline of an isosceles triangle. Like most bonsai from that time, the maple expressed an ageless ideal of the natural world wrested into equilibrium.
Masters of this art say that there’s a point of balance, you strengthen that point and everything comes into being. When practitioners succeed in this, their trees can outlive them by centuries, their growth slowed, but never fully halted, by confinement; if the specimens are off balance they eventually wither and die.
East Lawrence bonsai expert and president of the Living Art Bonsai Society, Philip Terry accidently got involved in creating living beauty with these small trees when he found out that he could create these small wonders with some cedar trees that he had mowed over several different times.
He laughingly says that by digging them up and putting them in pots, he automatically became a bonsai artist. “I’d mowed them down about three times and they kept coming up, finally I noticed that the form they had taken looked a lot like bonsai, and I had to try it.”
Terry has been creating these unusual trees now for about 17 years. When he started he needed some advice so he joined a bonsai society in Huntsville. The group was meeting in a member’s home at the time but when she became unable to care for herself any longer they moved to the Huntsville Botanical Garden, where, in exchange for some bonsai work at garden’s railroad site, they were allowed to meet there.
Recently they have moved the meeting to East Lawrence. The core group from Huntsville makes the trip once per month. Terry is the current president of the group, Living Art Bonsai Society (LABS).
“The ultimate goal for the perfect bonsai tree is that it looks good in all four seasons,” he explained. “In the winter the branches should be shaped so that they are interesting, in the spring the buds begin to show signs of life, in summer they are in full foliage (some with blooms) and in the fall they should put on a show with their striking colors.”
He should know, his own bonsai garden is now up to about forty- five potted trees in various stages. There are various varieties included in the bonsai allee behind his home. Some are deciduous and can remain outdoors, others require some protection.
Some of the best trees for starters can be found at local nurseries. “Plants like Sergeant’s Juniper, or Trident maples are good ones for beginners,” Terry suggested.
“The definition of bonsai is “Little tree in pot”, he explained. “Basically, if you do that and keep it pruned you can keep it alive in a pot for years.”
According to Terry, bonsai trees can be of various heights, shapes and sizes. “There are trees in pots the size of small cars, or ones so small that you can hold it in the palm of your hand,” said Terry.
They also have different temperature requirements. Some are tropical in nature and require temperature’s above freezing in the winter, while others can withstand some really cold conditions and are happier left outside so that they are able to follow their natural dormancy cycle.
One of the first things Terry asks newcomers to the organization is “how many trees have you ever killed?”
“That’s because when you first start out you’ll probably kill several trees until you get it right,” he laughed. “That’s the benefit of coming to these meetings; there are people here who can help you to learn to keep them alive. We have discussions and frequently we have experts come and speak to us about different techniques.”
Terry says that after one meeting you can take away the basics of starting a tree for your deck or patio. “This is a continuous learning experience,” he said. “You will gain more skills as you go along.”
This ancient art is very rewarding and can be started with trees from your own garden, or ones purchased at a local nursery. There are many types of shapes, most dictated by the tree itself, but you can change the natural growth habit by wiring the limbs to the desired shape.
Pots come in all shapes, sizes and price ranges. Most are low and oval or square in shape, and all must have good drainage holes in the bottom. Probably the most common way to kill any potted plant is by over-watering. “That’s the great thing about meeting with this group,” said Terry. “Between us we have killed a lot of trees! However, that teaches us what not to do.”
Meetings are once per month, every third Saturday, at 1:00 p.m. at Kids Kount Daycare, 23631 AL Hwy. 24 ( Gordon Terry Parkway)
Annual membership fees are $20 per year for the entire family. New members are welcome.
Visitors are admitted free of charge and are always welcome.
For more information, or to see photos of various bonsai trees, visit the group’s face book page, “Living Art Bonsai Society” or their website, www.livingartbonsaisociety.org
