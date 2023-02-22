Alabama Farm Credit is pleased to offer a paid summer internship program for college students. This program provides an opportunity for students to gain experience in the various departments of our company and explore different career paths. The deadline to apply is February 28th, and questions can be directed to (256)737-7128 or careers@alabamafarmcredit.com. We hope that you will take advantage of this exciting opportunity! Scan QR code to apply.
Alabama Farm Credit is part of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of customer-owned rural lending cooperatives. It finances farms, forestry operations, agribusinesses, country homes, recreational land, and other rural property in 27 North Alabama counties. It is headquartered in Cullman and has branch offices in Albertville, Athens, Cullman, Talladega, and Tuscumbia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.