Moulton schools resume classes this week after COVID-19 delays

Students enrolled at two Moulton campuses were welcomed back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday. Though most schools in the Lawrence County system returned to school on Aug. 12, Moulton Elementary and Moulton Middle schools’ first day had to be delayed two weeks due to the coronavirus.
Lawrence County Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said the school board delayed openings for the two schools after a person connected to both Moulton campuses had tested positive for COVID-19.
He said 1,133 Chromebooks were distributed to students at the two Moulton schools beginning Aug. 12, but the students faced some challenges in virtual learning during the first two weeks.
“Yes, we had some hiccups along the way,” Smith said. “We had some internet issues. Some students didn’t have reliable internet, and we weren’t ready to roll out buses with Wi-Fi. They haven’t had their real first day of school this year. The teachers will be lenient on them” while some sort of routine is established.
He said the schools were cleaned and disinfected in preparation for students’ first day back, and staff members prepare for adjustments due to COVID-19 this year.
“All of the people connected to the two schools who were quarantined have been cleared and should be back and the schools will be up and running,” he said. “We’re following all of the health guidelines set forth by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Student safety remains our number one priority.”
Smith said 50 students countywide were also forced to quarantine because they had possibly been exposed to someone infected with the coronavirus. He said the school system remains diligent in its response to COVID-19 and prepared to make further changes as necessary this school year.
The superintendent said most parents are understanding about the pandemic, but some parents countywide have become wary of sending their children back to traditional school following the delayed openings in Moulton.
About a week before the start of school, Smith said 75% of the school system’s students were enrolled for traditional classes, 15% had signed up for virtual learning, and 10% for blended virtual and traditional.
Smith said enrollment for traditional learning had dropped to 66% by the start of this week while the number of virtual students had grown to 25%. He said blended enrollment dropped to 8%.
“We already know it’s going to be a unique school year,” he said. “We’re asking parents to self-check their children for any illnesses before they are brought to school. If the child is showing symptoms of anything or maybe if a family member has been sick, we are asking they stay at home.”
He said teachers and staff will continue to monitor students as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.