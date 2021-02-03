Lawrence County Response Team trains in search and rescue

Last week, members of the Lawrence County Multi-Agency Search and Rescue Team participated in a patient and injured persons extraction training day with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Aviation crew and other Search and Rescue partners in Tuscumbia.
The Lawrence Multi-Agency team, consisting of volunteers, LC Sheriff's deputies, local firefighters from various departments, LC Coroner's deputies, and area police officers, have joined to conduct search and rescue efforts throughout the county more efficiently, according to Chief Deputy Tim Sandlin.
"We are focused on developing and building people to be successful, and in turn, they may better serve the county," Sandlin said. "We are working on the philosophy in all areas, including search and rescue."
The Lawrence team joined Colbert County law enforcement partners, the Northwest Alabama K9 unit and RAT-SAR, for the aviation training that included canine handler lifts.
Sandlin said the multi-agency crew will have additional training throughout the year, including certification and standard sessions.
