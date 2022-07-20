Police searching for missing Decatur woman

Decatur police are requesting the public’s help to locate a missing 25-year-old Decatur woman.
Police said the family of Taylor Haynes has not seen her in about two weeks. She is known to frequent Decatur, Hartselle and Moulton.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Jasmin Ferizovic at 256-341-4614 or email jferizovic@decatur-al.gov.
