At Home Beekeeping Series continues online

July 25 – Organic Beekeeping: Robyn Underwood, Penn State University
August 29 – Genetic Diversity of Varroa destructor in the United States: Juliana Rangel, Texas A&M University
September 26 – The Science of Using Pollen Substitutes: Jamie Ellis, University of Florida
October 24 – TBD: Priya Basu, Mississippi State University
November 28 – TBD: Mike Goblirsch, USDA-Poplarville
2024 Dates and Topics
January 30 – Tropilaelaps Monitoring and Management: Rogan Tokach, Auburn University
February 27 – TBD: Esmaeil Amiri, Mississippi State University
March 26 – TBD: Cameron Jack, University of Florida
April 30 – Swarming; Biology and Management: Jon Zawislak, University of Arkansas
May 28 – TBD: David Tarpy, North Carolina State University
June 25 – TBD: Liz Walsh, USDA-ARS Baton Rouge
For more information contact the Lawrence County – Alabama Extension Office at 256-974-2464. Recordings from this series are available for only two weeks after each session on the Lawrence County - Alabama Extension Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/LawrenceCountyextension. For more information on the At Home Beekeeping Series, contact Allyson Shabel at ams0137@aces.edu. Shabel also offers in-person workshops in partnership with The Tennessee Valley Beekeepers Association (www.lawrencecobee.wordpress.com). Alabama Cooperative Extension System (Alabama A&M University and Auburn University) is an equal opportunity educator and employer. Everyone is welcome!
Please let Allyson Shabel 256-974-2464 know at least two weeks prior to the event if you have accessibility needs. www.aces.edu
