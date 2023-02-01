Cornhole tournament raises $2,300

The weekend cornhole tournament on Saturday, Jan. 28 for the Jakob Delaney family was a major success. The special event raised over $2,300. All proceeds were given to the Delaneys.
“It was great,” said Larry Franks, Executive Director of First Priority. “We had 13 teams end up participating.
“The mom [Samantha Delaney] spoke and thanked everybody for coming and participating.”
First Priority became involved with the event after being contacted by East Lawrence Middle School teacher Courtney Watts.
“Since it was a student at the school, we have our own cornhole boards and those kinds of things,” said Franks. “We just said, hey, we’ll be glad to help in donating the boards and helping you get some sponsors – those kinds of things. It was Courtney’s idea to do it, but we just kind of helped to try to help her get as much as we could for the family.”
Jakob Delaney, 12, was diagnosed with cancer for the second time on September 9, 2022. He spent most of the next four months undergoing treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.
Watts was Delaney’s teacher at ELMS when he was diagnosed.
“Obviously if that was me or my kid, I’d want somebody to help me,” said Watts. “My friend, that I also teach with, she was doing some stuff to help, and I wanted to get involved and help her.”
Watts and other ELMS 6th grade teachers brainstormed how they could raise money for the family. They decided to organize a school-wide Halloween Dance. Admission was $5, and all proceeds were given to the Delaney family.
In December, Watts and Hillsboro Baptist Church held a Bingo Night. Each bingo card cost $5. The event raised $1,100 for the Delaneys.
The cornhole tournament was the next fundraiser scheduled to help Delaney’s medical costs. However, in the lead up to the event, the Delaney family received an unbelievable surprise.
Delaney was scheduled for a bone marrow transplant in January; however, after running several preoperative tests, doctors realized his body was free of cancer. The transplant was canceled, and Delaney and his family arrived home near midnight on January 10.
He will return to St. Jude’s once a month for blood work and check ups, and once every three months for bone marrow aspirates. They are hopeful his cancer remains in remission.
Despite the cancer’s remission, Oak Grove and First Priority continued to promote the tournament. Delaney’s mother recently lost her job, and medical costs remain. The event’s success helped the family and showed that the community is still with them.
“Thank you Courtney and everyone else who made this possible for our family!” said Samantha Delaney. “And a big thank you to all who participated!”
