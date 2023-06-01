Gilley honored for five decades of service

Members of the Moulton Fire and Rescue Department recently honored long-time volunteer firefighter, Keith Gilley, with this commemorative fire ax as an expression of their profound gratitude for almost 50 years of volunteer service to the department. Gilley is pictured standing behind the fire ax.

Imagine your phone ringing in the middle of the night, or while you’re at a wedding or your child’s school play. You get up quietly, excuse yourself and quickly get into your vehicle. You check your messages and head toward a  fire that might be as hot as 1100° but you still go because you’re a volunteer firefighter.

The life of a firefighter can be interrupted in a moment’s notice. Fires don’t recognize that certain dates are important, in fact, personalities, race, religion, nationality or Zip Codes don’t phase a fire. Fires concede to no one and nothing except maybe water, and that water is often applied by a volunteer firefighter.

