Gilley honored for five decades of service

Imagine your phone ringing in the middle of the night, or while you’re at a wedding or your child’s school play. You get up quietly, excuse yourself and quickly get into your vehicle. You check your messages and head toward a fire that might be as hot as 1100° but you still go because you’re a volunteer firefighter.
The life of a firefighter can be interrupted in a moment’s notice. Fires don’t recognize that certain dates are important, in fact, personalities, race, religion, nationality or Zip Codes don’t phase a fire. Fires concede to no one and nothing except maybe water, and that water is often applied by a volunteer firefighter.
If you’re a volunteer, you’re not in it for the money, you’re not in it for the glory because many times there is none. In fact, most of the time people don’t even notice when you walk away, hot, tired, may be injured, but when the smoke clears it was the volunteer firefighters that saved the lives and the property that belong to someone who had a house fire.
He’s a volunteer firefighter who came to the rescue clad in yellow turnout gear, a helmet and goggles and you might not know it, but he could be the man who fills your prescription at the drugstore or the man who manages the five and dime, or the lady who owns the daycare that your child attends, or even an old classmate that you haven’t seen in years.
What’s most important now is that he has the training and the courage to rush into a burning building where a member of your family is trapped.
It doesn’t matter if he’s a democrat or a republican, what matters is that he knows how and where to use his equipment and brings your family member out alive.
The lives of these firefighters are much like the lives of anyone else with exception of the fact that they have a little instrument that calls them when there’s a fire and they go no matter what. It doesn’t matter that the danger is real, no matter that they’re missing time with their family, or that most of them have full time public jobs. According to Moulton Fire Chief Brian Phillips, the majority of his volunteer crew have already worked a full shift, they get a fire call, fight the fire all night, only to have to return to their day job. “They’ve probably been up about 48 hours by that time,” said Phillips.
They do it because it’s the right thing to do. They do it because somewhere inside them is a private hero.
They won’t like it that we say they are heroes because they consider it part of their job, but they are heroes!
Just ask someone who’s standing in front of a burning building that contains everything they have worked for all their lives yet their children stand beside them alive and well, because of a firefighter. Just ask him if that guy over there is a hero - the one wiping the sweat and the soot from his brow, removing his turnout jacket and taking a long drink of water from a small bottle.
Just ask the man who arrived home to find his barn in flames, but his horses safe in a corral because a volunteer firefighter had the training and the courage to enter the building and save them.
Just ask the mother who got two children out in time, but couldn’t find the third, if it’s a hero who just emerged cradling her three year old in a wet blanket. She’ll tell you in a heartbeat that the man is a hero.
Sometimes they don’t like to talk about what they do other than to say that it’s a way of life for them. They will tell you that it’s the most rewarding thing they’ve ever done and that if you’re looking for a way to give back to your community and you care about the lives and property of others ahead of your personal safety, and this just might be the job for you.
The role of a firefighter also affects the life of their spouses and families as plans and events are changed in a split second when responding to a fire.
In this area, firefighters not only respond to fires but to weather related disasters, as well as some medical emergencies.
Before the invention of the telephone, if your house or barn caught fire, neighbors and people who saw the smoke would rush to help farmers, forming “bucket brigades” that most often did little to save lives or property. In those times, a fire could wipe out a farmers’ yearly income in a matter of minutes, fire was one of the most destructive forces on earth, not to mention tornadoes and the ice storms that shut everything down for miles around.
Most people heated their homes with wood or coal, which were highly combustible, and were often found to be the culprits.
But by 1973, a volunteer system had been developed in Moulton. The local fire department was located on Lawrence Street. It was led by Fire Chief Tim Blakemore, a mild-mannered, lanky, redheaded guy with a heart of gold. Under Blakemore’s leadership as fire chief, he lead a full roster of some 25 volunteers from all walks of life. Many were professional men like pharmacist, Richard “Spooky” Montgomery; banker, Benny Williams; furniture/department store owner, Lloyd McCulloch; Moulton Advertiser manager, Luke Slaton; VJ Elmore store manager, Kyle Pankey; Western Auto owner, Tommy Praytor; pharmacist, Steve McLemore; Doug Vaughn, who worked at his dad’s NAPA parts store; IGA employee, Thomas Hagood; Howard Glenn, a local farmer; and phone company lineman, Keith Gilley, just to mention a few.
All of them had a love for Moulton and took pride in their community, and of course, the courage to do the job. Helping others is a calling for some people like preachers and teachers, nurses, doctors, and firefighters. It is something so deeply imbued into them that men like the firefighters would do it with no thought of being paid. Seeing smiling faces and happy tears was reward enough.
At that time, the local fire department was located on Lawrence Street.
In 1974, the old fire house was disassembled and then reassembled on East Street. This move would add space for bunking quarters, a kitchen, office, a dispatch area, and larger bays for the firetrucks.
The paint was barely dry on the new facility when a disaster of monumental proportions struck.
On April 3, 1974, a tornado roared through Mount Hope, Parkertown, Langtown, Mt. Moriah, Chalybeate, Mountain Home Road and places in between. “This tornado left death and destruction everywhere for miles. Getting people to safety was critical and radio communications being shared by fire, police and sheriff’s office were difficult,” Gilley recalled. “There was no power so to get power to the volunteers with radios, the rush was on to get the antenna on top of the old courthouse up and working. Gas generators were almost nonexistent in that time,” said Gilley.
“Rural fire departments would begin to emerge in the months and years to come following this disaster. Their value to their communities have been proven over and over since that time.
Volunteers and full-time firefighters would take on the role of dispatching cost to all the fire departments. This would be the norm until 911 was created.
Fire calls came in at any time. Christmas Day was no exception, Gilley recalls that shortly after midnight the call came that there was a fire at Steak & Buscuit. It was freezing that night, with sleet falling sporadically. Their fire coats would become frozen before that fire could be put out. The D-rings that held the front together had to be thawed out by someone else. The building received heavy damage.
There were other fires as well. Western Auto, and the Farley furniture building on the square, the south west corner building on Main and Lawrence Street.
One of the most devastating fires would be on February 20, 2006 when outdoor parts located in the old Littrell Lumber building was the scene of a terrible accident when a wall collapsed on firefighters, Lloyd McCulloch and Dusty Jones.The two lost their lives that night. The community support for them was phenomenal. Some of that support came from as far away as Sarasota, Florida, when two firefighters came to show their respect for these two courageous firefighters.
“The Huntsville police department sent officers for emotional support,” said Gilley. “Huntsville area’s Moore’s Mill Fire and Rescue manned the Huntsville station during the funerals so that their officers could attend.
Then, in November 2015, 41 years after the Moulton fire department would move again, this time into the new modern building on Court Street that is now the pride of the city.
Current Moulton Fire Chief, Brian Phillips, wishes to thank to the state and Mayor Red Alexander of Moulton and the council for their part in making the decision to have it built. “I was proud to have been a part of the making of the new station a reality,” said Gilley.
With the arrival of 911, all the rural fire departments in the county also got warning sirens included.
They would be put to the test when destruction of the EF five tornados entered Lawrence County through Mount Hope across Mount Moriah, and Hillsboro.
And on April 27, 2011, heavy death and destruction was again brought our way as far as the eye could see, it followed almost the same identical path in April 3, 1974 tornado.
Fire, once again, left its mark, and changed the appearance of Moulton’s downtown square overnight. The April 22, 2019 fire spread and would eventually encompass the old Alexander hardware store building, Sneed’s mill-in shop, and a beauty shop. It also roared through the old Elmores’ building. Firefighters who had worked their regular jobs the day of the fire battled the blaze all night long. They worked tirelessly on extinguishing the flames throughout the long hours of the night, then they showed up the next morning at their regular jobs. Exhausted, they took short breaks on the square, resting a few moments in shifts, drinking coffee and munching on quick snacks provided by the greatful citizens of Moulton. By the time it was finally over, most had not slept in over 48 hours.
They would return in shifts to prevent the embers from becoming full fledged fires again.
The fire started on the northside. Fire departments came from all over the county to help. The City of Decatur also responded as the fire burned for days. Help would also come from the Russellville Fire Department.
“All of these firefighters were there for this one,” said Phillips. “Every volunteer we had came, and they stayed for 46 hours fighting that fire.”
“Volunteers played a critical role in these disasters. Volunteers are always needed for jobs like this one, not only in Lawrence County, but across the state, fire departments are struggling to fill openings,” said Phillips.
To show their appreciation, the Moulton Fire Department honored Keith Gilley on May 12 with a barbecue hosted by the crew at the firehouse with Gilley’s family in attendance.
Gilley has been a volunteer firefighter for almost 50 years now. “There is no greater reward than to serve as a firefighter in your community,” he said. According to Gilley, the story he has shared could’ve been told by any brave man or woman that calls themselves a firefighter. “However, God has blessed me with the opportunity to have gone down this journey as long as I have. I know the day will come when it’s my time to hang up my coat and hat, and pass them on to the next generation. But for now, I think I’ll enjoy the ride just a little longer!” Gilley said with a smile.
In fact, his son Ryan, has already followed in his dad’s footsteps. Ryan joined the ranks soon after the deaths of McCulloch and Jones. Ryan later became a full time employee of the City of Moulton and later moved on to work for the City of Decatur Fire Department where he is currently on staff. His father is understandably proud.
Moulton’s firefighters have come a long way from the days when calls for help came from a siren atop the old courthouse attached by wires running overhead to a pole with a button in front of the building next door to Merle Norman, which at that time was City Hall and the police station combined.
South Central Bell would later install a system that rang the homes and businesses of the firefighters from several locations. Later, pagers were utilized, until the system was installed in the 911 office. Today cell phones are utilized by firefighters.
Lawrence County has fire stations in several communities and towns throughout the county. We can all be safer because of the dedication of men like the ones mentioned in this story. Without them more lives and property would be lost each year.
As part of their community outreach, the Fire Department offers fire prevention and education to students at Moulton Elementary School each October.
If you are inspired by this story, Fire Chief Brian Phillips invites you to learn more about the volunteer programs by visiting the fire station located on Court Street in Moulton.
