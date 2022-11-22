Commission sworn in prior to historic announcement

The county commission was sworn in to office Wednesday, Nov. 16. From left: Probate Judge Greg Dutton, Commissioner Norman Pool, Commissioner Bobby Burch, County Administrator Heather Dyar Rose, Commissioner Nathan Kitchens, Commissioner Amard Martin.

 

The Lawrence County Commission was sworn in Wednesday, Nov. 16 at a short ceremony in the lobby of the Lawrence County Annex. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.