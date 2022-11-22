Commission sworn in prior to historic announcement

The Lawrence County Commission was sworn in Wednesday, Nov. 16 at a short ceremony in the lobby of the Lawrence County Annex.
Family members and friends crowded around as Probate Judge Greg Dutton led each commissioner in the oaths of office. Prior to the proceeding, Dutton reminded those gathered of the significance of an oath. That significance was heavy in the atmosphere as each official laid a hand on the Bible and another into the air.
After the ceremony, it was all smiles as the commissioners celebrated with their families and friends. The celebration was paused for the first commission meeting, then resumed after the meeting recessed until the afternoon.
The meeting itself contained preliminary agenda items, including the election of chairman, secretary, vice-chairman, and other procedural proposals.
Bobby Burch was motioned to be the first chairman in the commission’s rotating chairmanship. County Administrator Heather Dyar Rose was appointed commission secretary, District 2 Commissioner Norman Pool was elected vice-chairman.
The commission voted to continue their previous commission meeting policy. The meeting will take place at 9:00 a.m. on the second Friday of the month. However, the commission work session will be shifted to 1:00 p.m. on the Tuesday prior to the meeting. It was previously held on Wednesday.
After an executive session, the commission recessed until the afternoon. After the industrial development board announced the First Solar facility, the commission reconvened to approve the project and officially welcome First Solar to Lawrence County.
