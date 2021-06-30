Wild Wednesdays continue next week with a hike to Fall Creek Falls

Wild Alabama’s Wild Wednesday hikes continue next week with a 2-mile trek featuring Fall Creek Falls in the Sipsey Wilderness.
Wild Wednesday nature hikes for children and families are returning in-person this summer, according to the non-profit organization. The weekly hikes began in mid-June with a hike to the Low Pressure Bridge in the Bankhead Forrest. As part of the weekly program, Wild Alabama Outreach Coordinator Janice Barrett will lead participants and young hikers on a trek through the Bankhead National Forest every Wednesday through early August.
For this summer’s third Wild Wednesday hike, participating families and children will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Sipsey Recreation Area parking lot on Cranal Road, also known as Winston County Road 60, according to Wild Alabama. Those who need additional help finding the designated meet-up area may request directions upon registration.
“Fall Creek Falls is located on Trail 209 in the southern part of the Sipsey Wilderness. The waterfall is on a tributary, Fall Creek, that flows into the Sipsey Fork of the Black Warrior River, Alabama's only Wild and Scenic River,” Wild Alabama said.
Hikers, lead by Wild Alabama Outreach Coordinator Janice Barrett, will begin on Trail 200 from the Sipsey Recreation Area parking lot. After a half-mile, hikers will cross Borden Creek to access Trail 209 to reach the waterfall another half-mile away, according to Wild Alabama.
“During the return hike, we will take some time to play in the water and explore the confluence of Sipsey Fork and Borden Creek,” Wild Alabama said.
The hike is about two miles roundtrip. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes and clothing suitable for summertime hiking and wading or swimming. Hikers should also pack a lunch with snacks and plenty of drinking water. Participants who are allergic to insect stings should remember to pack an Epi-Pen as well, according to Wild Alabama.
“All Wild Wednesday hikes are appropriate for most ages and abilities. Hikes are rated as moderate and follow trails that can be rough and rocky,” Wild Alabama said. “Destinations are subject to change according to weather, water levels, and road/trail conditions.”
All Wild Alabama scheduled hikes and volunteer opportunities, including the Wild Wednesday hikes, can be found on the organization’s calendar at wildal.org.
Wild Wednesday events fill up fast, so participants are encouraged to sign-up early. Those interested may register by emailing Janice@wildal.org.
Wild Wednesday hikers are asked to include their phone number, the hike they are interested in, and the number of hikers in their group. Wild Wednesday hikes are reserved for participants bringing at least one child under 18 in their group. For more information, contact the Wild Alabama Office at 256-974-6166.
