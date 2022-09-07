Courtland’s “Return to Mayberry” a success

Tribute actors Rik Roberts, as Barney Fife, and Allan Newsome, as Floyd the Barber, are pictured with Courtland Mayor Linda Peebles and costume contest winner Jessica Letson.

Courtland’s Save Our Stories (SOS) events featured a couple of fan favorites from The Andy Griffith Show this past weekend as the historic town presented “Return to Mayberry” on the square. 

The event featured tribute actors Rik Roberts and Allan Newsome, each respectively playing Deputy Barney Fife and Floyd the Barber from the 1960s hit television series, The Andy Griffith Show.

