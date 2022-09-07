Courtland’s “Return to Mayberry” a success

Courtland’s Save Our Stories (SOS) events featured a couple of fan favorites from The Andy Griffith Show this past weekend as the historic town presented “Return to Mayberry” on the square.
The event featured tribute actors Rik Roberts and Allan Newsome, each respectively playing Deputy Barney Fife and Floyd the Barber from the 1960s hit television series, The Andy Griffith Show.
“We had a great time Saturday night at the Comedy Show and watching the movie, ‘Mayberry Man,’” said Linda Peebles, the Mayor of Courtland.” The weather turned nasty but we had moved the event from the park to the Train Depot on the pavilion. We had the perfect place with plenty of room for the approximately 40 people who came out to enjoy the show.”
The event featured a performance from Barney and Floyd who entertained guests and visitors with “homespun humor and antics” in a crowd-engaging presentation where the actors relate lessons learned in watching The Andy Griffith Show to current smalltown living, according to event organizers.
“Barney Fife (Rik Roberts) and Floyd the Barber (Allan Newsome ) were a very entertaining duo that kept the crowd in stitches, while interacting with the people during the hour and a half Comedy Act,” said Peebles.
Peebles said the event featurd a dress-alike contest that was won by Jessica Letson before closing with a showing of the movie “Mayberry Man.”
The event was part of Courtland’s S.O.S. (Save Our Stories) series for the summer.
The SOS events project began this spring after the Town of Courtland and the Courtland Library were awarded $15,000 from the Alabama Humanities Alliance. The AHA recovery grant is aimed at promoting the town and boosting tourism and revenue for the area.
“Keep a watch out for what we have planned in October on the first Saturday,” Peebles said.
“We will have Folk Legends and Ghost Tales in the downtown park. Thanks to everyone who helped put this event together and who came out to enjoy the fun.”
