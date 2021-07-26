Three people were arrested on drug charges in Lawrence County last week after the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office conducted investigative patrol in the Langtown community, according to a report from Chief Deputy Tim Sandlin.
Melinda Kay Weddington, 49, of Moulton, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and first-degree possession of marijuana after a traffic stop on Lawrence County 249 in the Langtown area on July 20, according to the report.
Two others were arrested following a separate traffic stop in the area, Sandlin said in the report.
“Investigators working in the area attempted to stop another vehicle and the vehicle attempted to elude,” Sandlin stated in the report. “The driver attempted to flee on foot and was apprehended after a short foot chase in the Masterson Mill Pond area.”
The driver, Christopher John Ferrell, 51, of Moulton, was charged with attempting to elude and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Lena Margaret Greenhaw, 41, was also charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, according to the report.
“The Sheriff’s Office continues to conduct proactive directed patrol to investigate illegal drug and criminal activity within our communities. These patrols are based on information from citizens about problems within their community,” Sandlin said. “Sheriff Max Sanders wants to thank the continued support of the citizens as we work to keep our communities safe.”
The three charged were booked into the Lawrence County Jail and later released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.