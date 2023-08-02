The Moulton Police Department arrested three people Monday, July 17, after a traffic stop near Byler Road. They found drugs with David Louis Waldrop, Miranda Tasha Brewer, and Jordan Michael Edwards, residents of Toney, Decatur, and Hartselle, respectively.
MPD charged them with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officer Tim Owens was on patrol in the Byler Road area. Near the intersection of Byler and East Street, he initiated a traffic stop on a white Jeep Cherokee.
The Jeep accelerated and turned down East Street, though it eventually slowed and stopped at a residence.
After parking his vehicle, Owens approached the Jeep. He saw its occupants moving around inside the SUV. When he reached the driver’s window, he saw Waldrop, 28. Owens asked him to step out of the Jeep.
Owens patted him down and found a cigarette pack in his front left pocket. But it didn’t have cigarettes inside. It had meth.
A plastic wrapper was inside the pack. It held a crystalline substance. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine.
Officer Larkin Heaton arrived to assist. Brewer and Edwards got out of the SUV and the officers searched it. They found several illegal items: a small case containing a blue substance inside burnt tin foil and another small case containing a blue substance.
Despite the officers’ findings, none of the occupants admitted to owning the drugs.
Owens handcuffed Waldrop and Edwards and placed them in the back of his patrol vehicle. Due to the heat, he rolled down the windows. Shortly after, one of the men threw a clear baggie out the window.
The baggie contained a crystalline substance; it tested positive for meth.
Despite the bag being tossed from the car, both men denied owning the drugs. Because the meth weighed over eight grams, officers charged them with possession with intent to distribute.
MPD took the trio to the Lawrence County Jail. More charges may be levied after the grand jury considers the case.
