Hundreds hang out at “Festival in the Park”

Peebles presented the Citizen of the Year award to the children and grandchildren of D.D. Martin.

Courtland held their annual “Festival in the Park” event Saturday in the downtown square. The long running festival welcomed several hundred visitors who took advantage of the sunny weather and enjoyed a relaxing afternoon. 

“We want to bring people into Courtland who can come in and enjoy themselves,” said Mayor Linda Peebles. “They can relax and sit under the shade trees, listen to some good music, visit with people they haven’t seen in years, bring their families out, and enjoy everything. That’s what we did.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.