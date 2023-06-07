Hundreds hang out at “Festival in the Park”

Courtland held their annual “Festival in the Park” event Saturday in the downtown square. The long running festival welcomed several hundred visitors who took advantage of the sunny weather and enjoyed a relaxing afternoon.
“We want to bring people into Courtland who can come in and enjoy themselves,” said Mayor Linda Peebles. “They can relax and sit under the shade trees, listen to some good music, visit with people they haven’t seen in years, bring their families out, and enjoy everything. That’s what we did.”
During the festival, Peebles posthumanously awarded the Citizen of the Year award to the family of Donie D.D. Martin.
Martin, a Birmingham native, moved to Courtland in the 1960s after marrying a local farmer. She was a national Master Gardener. She played an active role in the revitalization of the downtown park in the 1990s and previously served on the board of the LC Chamber of Commerce.
"She had a deep love for the town of Courtland and its people," said Peebles. "She so deserved the Citizen of the Year award. It was an honor to present it to her family in recognition of her service.
"Mrs. D.D. will be very missed. I just wish I could have presented it to her personally."
Martin passed away last month. She was 83.
According to Peebles, the event has been occurring annually for almost 40 years.
“We’ve been doing this for a long time,” said Peebles. “Several generations have been able to come, do, and be involved in it, from the grandparents to the parents, to the children and the grandchildren.”
Attendees brought lawn chairs and blankets to sit and listen to local talent and play bingo and cornhole.
“Everybody loved the bingo,” said Peebles. “The bingo was a big hit.
“The cornhole, too, has been a great success bringing people in. It’s games that people of any age can play.”
The festival awarded cash prizes to the winners of the cornhole tournament. Father and son duo Brian and Alex Pedroso took first place and won $100. Keri and Pearson Gilley took second and received $50; Jerry Felks and Evan Sparks finished third and earned $25.
“Basically what we’re trying to do is have something [for everybody],” Peebles explained. “Whether you need to just sit in a lawn chair and listen to music or want to play different games. In the last few years we’ve tried to add something for all ages to keep everybody entertained.”
Trey Morgan performed at 11:00 a.m., and Ray Sparks followed at noon.
“It was great,” said Peebles. “We were so fortunate to have such beautiful weather. The temperature got up to around 90 degrees, but we were lucky enough to have that shaded area and there was a nice breeze most of the day. So it was perfect weather for the event and for people to come out, sit, and enjoy themselves.”
The festival was organized and hosted by the Courtland Community Revitalization Committee. All proceeds will go to future events.
Courtland's next event will be their annual fireworks show at Roy Coffey Park. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.