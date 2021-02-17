Feb. 25 arraignment set for Moulton man accused of murder

A Moulton man indicted for murder by a Lawrence County grand jury last Tuesday is scheduled for an arraignment hearing next week, according to court records.
Jeffrey Dylan Spillers, 24, 1477 Lawrence County 188, was initially arrested on Oct. 12 on charges of manslaughter, reckless endangerment, chemical endangerment of a child, second degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to reports from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
His charges stem from the Oct. 9 fatal shooting of KC Hatfield, 29, also of 1477 Lawrence County 188. According to a report from the Sheriff’s Office, Hatfield suffered a gunshot wound to the head and died at a hospital.
Last Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office served grand jury indictments, which added one count of murder to the charges listed.
According to a criminal complaint filed in District Court by Lawrence Sheriff’s Investigator William Smith, Spillers admitted to discharging a firearm at Hatfield at their home.
The complaint said Spillers admitted he was under the influence of alcohol, had taken Adderall and smoked marijuana, and he admitted to owning marijuana and drug paraphernalia found inside the home the morning of the shooting. According to the complaint, Spillers also admitted to “recklessly pointing a firearm at a person... and discharging a firearm at a person.”
A 5-year-old was inside the residence at the time of the incident, according to court indictments, which led to the reckless and chemical endangerment charges.
According to reports, Spillers surrendered without incident after indictment charges were served on Jan. 29. He was released from the Lawrence County Jail on a $123,000 bond.
Spillers’ arraignment is scheduled for next Thursday, Feb. 25, at 9 a.m. in the Lawrence County Circuit Court.
