A holiday motorcade event honoring the late Courtland historian and events coordinator, Lisa Pace, is happening in the town Thursday night.
“The First Annual Lisa Pace Memorial Courtland Christmas Cruise will happen on the third Thursday of December, because those Third Thursday Courtland events were so special to her,” Pace’s husband, Greg Pace announced last week. “My hope is that this event is something we can do to keep her memory alive. She loved Christmas and we feel this is an event she would be proud of.”
Interested participants are encouraged to decorate their vehicles and meet at Roy Coffee Park on Jefferson Street before 6 p.m. The procession will drive through Courtland to tour Christmas lights and decorations throughout the town and end on the Courtland Square.
All types of motor vehicles, including motorcycles and golf carts are welcome, Pace added.
“This is an opportunity to gather and fellowship and enjoy the town and season that Lisa loved so much,” he said.
Lisa Pace passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 21. She served on several historic boards in north Alabama, was a member of the Lawrence County History and Preservation Society and actively served and directed events through the Courtland Community Revitalization Committee, including the town’s annual Wings Over Courtland event honoring military veterans.
