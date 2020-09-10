The Lawrence County School System is projected to continue the positive budget trends the system has seen in the past two years, reporting an estimated surplus of $6.1 million in its general fund at the end of fiscal 2021 despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said the COVID-19 outbreak has had a “positive impact” on the school system’s revenues.
“I know that sounds funny,” he said in a budget hearing Thursday night. “Because we’ve been able to offer different learning options—the virtual, traditional and blended options for students—our attendance is very good, and I hope that holds. Also, federal funds have become available because of COVID-19, which allowed us to purchase Chromebooks, technology and software.”
School Accountant Suzy Berryman said the school sales tax revenues are up for Lawrence County, which also contributed to higher revenues for the school system.
“In more urban areas that saw major shopping centers close because of COVID, they likely saw more negative impacts due to the pandemic, but here in Moulton, Walmart is the biggest tax benefit for Lawrence County,” Berryman said. “I don’t know if it’s because everyone is buying more groceries because they’re staying at home, but overall, we’ve seen a sales tax increase of 12% for the year.”
Berryman’s proposed 2021 budget shows a $471,838 increase in sales tax revenue for the schools as of July 2020, as compared to revenues recorded from Oct 2018 to July 2019—the first 10 months of fiscal 2020.
Berryman said strength in faculty numbers are also attributed to higher state and federal funding as compared to last year.
“The number of teacher units determines ADM (state funds), and this has been one of the best years we’ve had,” she said. She said 80% of revenue for the school system’s general fund comes from state programs.
Berryman said the schools’ expenditures were estimated according to last year’s records, with teachers’ salaries and benefits generating the most cost.
Smith said the school system purchased 2,600 Chromebooks for students this year after receiving additional state funds through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Berryman said the school system still has $400,000 in CARES funds left after technology and blended and virtual teacher salaries are paid. She said a Government Emergency Education Relief Fund purchased portable WiFi technology for the school system this year.
Smith said 20 buses have already been outfitted with WiFi and the school system has ordered 20 more through CARES funds. He said 10 to 12 sites have been set up to accommodate county students who do not have internet access at home.
Parents and virtual or blended students may drive up to WiFi bus sites to access the internet hotspots during school hours.
Smith said the school system also used Coronavirus Relief funds to purchase thermal cameras for county schools. He said the cameras use infrared technology to scan up to 10 students per second as children enter their school campus. If a child has a temperature over 100.4, the system alerts school staff.
Other major expenditures include school projects the board hopes to see completed this school year at each high school campus. Board members attended a tour before Thursday’s meeting to see major project proposals at Lawrence County High, Hatton High, East Lawrence High and R.A. Hubbard High. In Thursday’s meeting, the school board approved a contract with McKee & Assosiates for capital improvements for Lawrence County schools. Smith said the contract does not commit the board to any specific project, but is a first step in beginning many projects outlined for each of the school system’s campuses this year.
“Mrs. Berryman is excellent in that she’s always overestimating our expenditures and underestimating revenue,” Smith said Thursday. “She’s done a wonderful job, as is the case with all our employees. It takes all of us working together to pull this off, and Mrs. Berryman really keeps us in check, financially speaking.”
An overview of the budget was presented to the school board in a regular meeting last week. Smith said the budget will be passed at the next meeting, which will be held virtually later this week.
