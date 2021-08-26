Lawrence County schools will begin requiring masks inside campus facilities next week after three more schools in the Lawrence County School system transitioned to virtual learning on Wednesday due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.
Hatton High School, Hatton Elementary and East Lawrence Elementary will remain virtual until Sept. 7. The schools have reported 15 to 20 positive cases at each campus and nearly 100 more students were being sent home for COVID exposure, according to Superintendent Jon Bret Smith.
“We have several employees and students sick,” Smith said in a board meeting Thursday morning. “Last year we had very few children sick. We’ve had 12 days of school so far, and in those 12 days, we’ve had more children get sick than in the 180 days last year.”
Smith said the school system is also seeing more children who have been exposed become symptomatic this school year as well.
“When a kid gets sick, we are seeing a number of kids in close contact getting infected. Last year, we might have had only three or four in close contact getting sick. Now about half are getting sick,” he said.
According to health officials including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the COVID-19 Delta variant has an increased transmissibility compared to other variants and more readily infects children.
Following the surge of infections among Lawrence students, county board members approved a mask mandate inside all school campuses during the Thursday board meeting. A state health mandate had already required masks on public transportation including school buses.
The mask requirement was approved 5-0 and requires that masks be worn indoors at all school facilities, effective Thursday until Sept. 17.
Smith said the school system would begin enforcing the mask requirement on Monday. According to the board decision, masks will not be required outdoors or if students and staff remain six feet apart.
“We all want a return to normal. I know the masks aren’t normal but being virtual and not in school is not normal either,” District 4 Board member Shannon Terry said. “We want to try to exhaust all other measures to keep our kids in school safely, and we can’t do that at this time without some of these measures.”
Smith said the board would revisit the mask requirement in a virtual meeting on Sept. 16 to determine whether the order will be lifted or renewed.
As the two Hatton schools and East Lawrence Elementary moved to virtual on Wednesday, Moulton Elementary, Moulton Middle, and Lawrence County High School ready to return to in-person learning on Monday. The three schools in Moulton made the virtual transition on Friday, Aug. 20 due to a spike in positive cases among students last week.
Smith said WiFi stations on school buses will be available to assist virtual students. WiFi buses will be parked in the Hatton and Caddo areas to give parents and students access to highspeed internet during the remote-learning period.
WiFi service is also available at all school parking lots in Lawrence County, the school system said. Smith said younger students will have written assignments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.