In lieu of an annual Christmas Parade and the historic Town of Courtland’s Christmas Tour of Homes, event organizers are planning a special holiday celebration on Dec. 13, which will allow visitors and participants to enjoy the festivities while social distancing.
As many annual events have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic this season, Courtland has also learned to adapt to changing circumstances, Mayor Linda Peebles said.
“We were sorry to see the parade and the tour of the homes canceled this year, but we hope to keep Christmas cheer alive in Courtland by offering some festivities on our Town Square,” she said. "We want people to come out and enjoy our beautiful historic downtown, and when they go home they leave with the feeling of expereincing an old fashioned Christmas."
The Christmas celebration will feature self-guided tours throughout the historic Town of Courtland, event organizer Linda Gibson said. She said brochures of the town will be handed out on the square the day of the event; visitors have the option of driving or walking through the holiday scenes and even enjoying some Christmas lights throughout the town.
Christmas trees will be lit and storefronts decorated on the Courtland Square, she said. The event will feature carolers in the park, an appearance from Santa, and hot chocolate, coffee and baked goods served by A’s Café.
“Carolers will be dressed in period clothing for a Dickens-style Christmas. Visitors to the square are welcomed and encouraged to dress out for the festivities as well,” said Gibson.
She said those who would like to sponsor an ornament for a memory tree should turn in hand-made ornaments by Dec. 7. Ornaments for the memory tree can be turned into Lori Watts, who can be contacted at 256-476-4790.
“The memory tree will be decorated outside, so the ornaments need to be plastic so they can weather the elements,” Gibson added. Ornaments may feature the photo of a loved one for the memory tree.
Gibson said self-guided tours will begin at 2 p.m. on Dec. 13 and a special lighting ceremony will be held on the square at 5 p.m. Social distancing and facial coverings are highly encouraged, she said.
Courtland Baptist Youth will also present a Live Nativity Scene in the church parking lot from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. the day of the event, Gibson said. She said many historic homes featured in the annual Christmas Tours should have outdoor holiday displays visitors can enjoy on their tour of the town as well.
The holiday event, organized by the Courtland Community Revitalization Committee and the Town of Courtland, is free to attend and open to the public. For more information, contact Gibson at 256-483-8436.
