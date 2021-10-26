An 81-year-old Moulton man succumbed to injuries Monday afternoon—three days after the golf cart he was driving was struck by another vehicle, according to an Alabama trooper’s report.
Benny R. Kimbrough was pronounced dead at 4:01 p.m. on Monday by staff at Huntsville Hospital, where he had been transported for serious injuries following the two-vehicle accident, according to the report.
Troopers said Kimbrough was crossing Lawrence County Road 460 when the 2001 Yamaha G16A golf cart he was driving was struck by a 2006 GMC Sierra at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22. The accident occurred about five miles west of Moulton.
The crash is still under investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division.
