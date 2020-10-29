Sheriff's Office searches for Courtland woman missing since July

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Courtland woman after receiving contact from a family member, according to the department.
Wanda Floyd, 60, was last seen in Decatur in July, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Max Sanders said his department received contact from an out-of-state family member on Thursday. “It’s our understanding that they haven’t been able to reach her,” he said.
Anyone with information that might assist with the investigation is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 256-974-9291.
