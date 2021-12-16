Once upon a time there was a family who dreamed of living in a house where there was a place for everything and everything was in its proper place. Most of us, would agree that this is a lot easier said than done. But, for Beth and James Lewis, the dream is now a reality, with a welcoming front door, a towering 16’ stone fireplace, a library complete with sliding ladder and twin desks in a shared office.
“I lived in this house in my mind for two years,” said Beth recently. “I knew where every single piece of furniture and everything we were going to keep was going to go in the new house. I knew exactly where I would need electrical outlets and windows and where storage and living spaces would best be placed.”
One of her ideas was to place the laundry room adjacent to the large walk-in closet, making it simple to put away clean laundry without walking the length of the house. She tried her best in those years of planning, to think of everything.
Sure enough, after 40 years of dreaming about it, four years ago the Lewises began working with a builder and the house turned out exactly as Beth had envisioned and as she had drawn it out. One of the best things about it is, that she can sit on her front porch in one of the two matching swings that face one another and gaze across the road at a place so special that the Lewises bought it from Beth’s family estate so that the whole family could continue to gather there just as they always had in the past. It once belonged to her grandparents, Walter and Damie Mattie Lou (Turner) Bass. The memories that Beth and her sisters have of life there is special and cherished, it’s become their shared touchstone to the past, a family heritage that has become one of their favorite traditions. They have also remodeled the old barn located on the property so that there is plenty of room for the extended family to gather. “I can sleep 12 across the street,” said Beth.
Since they will be together this week for Christmas, this time of year is especially poignant to Beth. Special keepsakes are scattered throughout her new house, including things she’s collected on mission trips to Kenya add Thailand, alongside certain dishes, bowls, furniture, a vintage deviled egg plate that has been in her family for years, an antique bedroom suite, and a host of family mementoes that bring back the special times she spent with her mother, Alice, and her grandmother, affectionately called, Granny.
One of the most special, is a small teddy bear made of a hobnail bedspread that belonged to her grandmother Bass. “I took the old bed cover to Shelia Norwood, who made bears for me and for my sisters. Now we all have one from Granny’s spread.”
Traditions are very important to this family. One of them has been put on hiatus since COVID changed so many things for so many people. “Starting in 1977 and ever since, up until last year, each Christmas Eve we went caroling,” she said, nostalgia evident in her voice. “We gathered and went to some of our former teachers' homes and sang for them,” she explained. “We always included Hershel and Annie Leigh, the Lauderdales and others who played a part in our lives. They looked forward to it, Mr. Leigh would always go out and buy the biggest box of Whitman chocolates they made and have it waiting for us when we stopped by,” she recalled fondly.
The group also strolled the halls of the local nursing home, caroling and visiting those who lived there in the twilight of their lives. The smiles and hugs and greetings were always worth the time and effort it took to leave home and treat these people to some Christmas cheer, bringing Christmas to them in a very special way. Many times the residents would sing along, remembering the familiar words when they could recall little else. For now, COVID has put this on pause, but as soon as things are back to normal Beth expects to resume the tradition.
Beth, along with her three daughters, Sarah, who has two boys, Mattie who has two girls one boy and is expecting, and Katie, make it a point to get together with her sisters, Sandra, who has two daughters, Donna, who has a girl and a boy, and Jacque, all meet up several times a year.
Another tradition that James and Beth started a few years ago takes their immediate family, children and grandchildren, to some historic or scenic spot, for a week after Christmas. “We rent a house and just relax and enjoy being together after the Christmas rush is over,” Beth explained. “So far, we have been to Colorado, San Francisco, Louisville, Kentucky, and Ashville, N.C. and once as far away as Bermuda.”
These trips are much anticipated and enjoyed by the family and gives them a chance to unwind, while visiting different parts of the country. But still, being in the old house where they spent so much time as children will always be one of the most important parts of their holiday.
As she prepares for the gathering, Beth enjoys decorating her new house, where the 12’ Christmas tree holds center stage in the large open living area of the Lewis’s dream home. Beth positions the tree so that it is visible from the front windows and close to the towering stone fireplace, insuring that everyone is warm and cozy, while still having enough room around it to place gifts and sit together as the family opens presents without being cramped or crowded.
Cooking for such a crowd can be daunting, but the Bass/Lewis clan has made it simple by having potluck, with everyone pitching in. The menu isn’t your usual Christmas fare, instead it includes various favorite soups and hardy stews to stave off the winter cold and everyone’s favorite desserts.
It’s nice to have a place where everyone can sit down together. One of the new pieces of furniture that Beth loves is a 14’ black walnut farm table crafted by James out of wood salvaged from a local woodworkers shop in Wren. “We think that the wood is over a hundred years old,” she pointed out.
She is also busy crafting, working like a little elf to make gifts for her friends and family and to stock the shelves at her gift shop, Basse Trading Company, in downtown Moulton. This year she is making bird nests in teacups, used as tree ornaments over the holidays and for charming little hanging conversation pieces during the rest of the year.
She has plenty of space to do these special projects now, as well as for cooking, entertaining, and for living in a place she designed for comfort and accessibility. Her roots are here and she shares this place with her extended family so that all of them can truly come home for the holidays.
While still new, their home, a cross between a rustic lodge and a Craftsman house, holds a lot of memories for all of the family who gather there. It brings them together and keeps their traditions alive. Granny would be very pleased….
Merry Christmas from the Lewises, the Bass family, and the staff of The Moulton Advertiser. Have a safe and happy holiday season!
