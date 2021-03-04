Beginning March 1, Bank Independent kicked off its seventh annual Food Share drive to benefit local food banks through the “Feed a Family for $5 with Food Share” campaign. All locations of the Bank will serve as donation points through March 26 for non-perishable food items and cash donations, along with strategic partner businesses and PayPal found on bibank.com/help. Bank Independent works with local partner organizations across their seven-county footprint to ensure donations are distributed to area families in need.
The 2020 drive was re-envisioned last year due to the local impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Early dismissal of local schools and restraints placed upon food banks, combined with a general sense of uncertainty in the community, prompted the Bank Independent community engagement team to find more direct ways to meet new demands from local shelters.
“Food insecurity in our community has always been the driving need behind our Food Share initiative,” said Macke Mauldin, President and CEO of BancIndependent. “The past year has highlighted how quickly that disparity can affect local families. The charities we support provide vital assistance for families undergoing hardships. We hope our Food Share efforts make a positive impact.”
“We have had important conversations with our local food bank partners to determine how we can best help this year,” said Nikki Randolph, Community Engagement Officer at Bank Independent. “We learned that in the right hands, a simple donation of five dollars can feed a family for a day. We built the 2021 Food Share drive around that theme and created three convenient ways for our team members and customers to donate: 1) at any of our 28 Bank Independent locations, 2) through PayPal, and 3) through partner businesses, all listed at bibank.com/help.”
Donations will be distributed to local organizations that maintain food banks to fill emergency food needs, to include: Committee on Church Cooperation in Morgan County, the Neighborhood Christian Center in Decatur, the Departments of Human Resources of Lawrence County and Franklin County, Limestone County Churches Involved, Inc., Sidney’s Safe! Foundation and The Meal Barrel Project in the Shoals, and Manna House in Huntsville.
As part of ongoing efforts to supplement the annual Food Share drive, the Bank will donate 10 cents for every Bank Independent Debit Card transaction made at a grocery store, up to $10,000, between March 1 – 15. The total will be distributed across the local partner organizations.
The Food Share drive is part of Bank Independent’s Helping Hands program, which also includes employee volunteer efforts, donations and sponsorships. Other Share drives include Shelter Share to benefit animal shelters, Toy Share to collect toys for the holidays, and School Share drive for school supplies.
About Bank Independent
Since 1947, Bank Independent has taken pride in serving the customers who count on us to be there for them when they need us most. With 28 traditional Sales Offices across North Alabama and one Digital Sales Office, we’re committed to providing the best service, designing the most desired products and creating an overall excellent experience for each and every customer. As a local community bank, we believe in building relationships that run deep and last. All of our employees reside in our local communities and believe in giving back through volunteering. To become part of a bank that makes a positive difference in people’s lives, visit us at bibank.com.
