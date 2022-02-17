Lawrence County Schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. due to the threat of severe weather in the area Thursday afternoon.
According to the National Weather Service in Huntsville, severe thunderstorms with damaging winds are possible across North Alabama and middle Tennessee Thursday afternoon beginning around 2 p.m.
Tornadoes will also be possible.
“Please monitor the forecast closely and make sure you have multiple ways to get warnings, especially if you have plans Thursday afternoon and evening,” NWS officials said.
The severe weather advisory is in affect from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday.
