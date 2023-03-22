Law. Co. Preservation Society to hold workshop Saturday

The History and Preservation Society will hold a free headstone cleaning workshop this Saturday. The workshop will be at Old Moulton City Cemetery on Byler Road. It will start at 10:00 a.m. and finish around noon.
Participants will be taught by Robert Jewellson. Jewellson is certified in headstone cleaning. He will teach attendees the correct methods to clean aged headstones. Improper cleaning can damage the stones. The society wants everyone to know the proper way to preserve history.
“That’s going to be a workshop on how to use the product that we use,” said Wendy Hazle, vice president of the society.
“What we’re using is what’s recommended by the cemetery alliance for the preservation of cemeteries,” said Ann Britnell, treasurer of the society.
The society has further plans to ensure the cemetery looks its best.
“The north end of the cemetery had started overgrowing and started encroaching upon some of the old graves,” said Hazle.
Some of the older graves belong to Judge Thomas M. Peters and his family.
“[Judge Peters] had an obelisk as a monument, and it broke,” said Hazle. “We are working on getting that put back up and repaired.
“Plus, we’ve also started cleaning off some of those graves that are buried under kudzu and everything else. We’re cleaning that back so you can see those graves again.”
The society plans to do a monument cleaning on the stones for C.C. Prince and his wife. Aged stones can aquire a blackened look that covers the original color.
“[They] should be gleaming white… and they’re not,” said Hazle. “So we’re going to do those two.”
Typically, the society must receive permission from living descendants before working on one’s headstone or monument.
“You always have to be careful,” said Britnell.
However, the Princes no longer have descendants in the county.
“Their living descendants are few and far between – and far away,” said Hazle. “There’s… nobody here anymore of their family.
The workshop is the first of two upcoming events for the society. On Thursday, April 13, they will unveil a Legends and Lore marker dedicated to Lawson Hubbard. The ceremony will take place at Rock Spring Church in Mount Hope. It will start at noon.
