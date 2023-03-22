Law. Co. Preservation Society to hold workshop Saturday

Members of the LC History and Preservation Society at the Borghinis’ Legends and Lore site in Veterans Park.

The History and Preservation Society will hold a free headstone cleaning workshop this Saturday. The workshop will be at Old Moulton City Cemetery on Byler Road. It will start at 10:00 a.m. and finish around noon.

Participants will be taught by Robert Jewellson. Jewellson is certified in headstone cleaning. He will teach attendees the correct methods to clean aged headstones. Improper cleaning can damage the stones. The society wants everyone to know the proper way to preserve history.

