Lawrence County reported its third confirmed COVID-19 death this week and seven new positive cases on Monday, according to data released by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The seven new cases brought the county’s total to 377, according to ADPH.
Data released to Lawrence County 911 Director Scott Norwood showed the county had 11 active cases on Monday, with six of those cases reaching a quarantine expiration date by Thursday.
Once a resident reaches the expiration date, they are presumed recovered and are no longer contagious unless they report symptoms have worsened or are hospitalized, Norwood said.
Norwood’s data, which is released once every two to three days, reflected at least five active cases for Lawrence County by Thursday, assuming no additional cases are found by that time. Of those five cases, three were reported in Moulton, one in Courtland and one in Hillsboro. All five cases will be presumed recovered by Saturday.
Lawrence County improved its ranking on the state’s COVID-19 risk list this week when the county shifted from the High Risk category to Moderate Risk on Friday.
ADPH designates the status of each of the state’s counties based on positive test percentages according to total tests performed in each county. Risk statuses are updated once a week on Friday’s.
Statewide ADPH reported a total of 105,815 COVID-19 cases, which have been confirmed since the virus was detected in Alabama. The state listed 1,867 confirmed deaths due to COVID-19 with 69 additional probable deaths.
ADPH reported 14,290 cases have been confirmed positive in Alabama out of 200,955 tests conducted within the last 14 days. ADPH also listed 41,523 presumed recoveries statewide as of Tuesday.
For up-to-date information from ADPH, visit https://alpublichealth.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/6d2771faa9da4a2786a509d82c8cf0f7.
