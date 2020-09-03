Moulton Mayor Roger Weatherwax and Lawrence County Schools Superintendent Jon Bret Smith prepared for their involvement in this year’s annual Constitution Week as they met with the Stephens Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution on Tuesday.
DAR Constitution Chairperson Anita Pahman and DAR Citizenship Chairperson Betty Montgomery first met with Smith and six of the school system’s principals at the Lawrence County Board of Education Tuesday morning to present a proclamation committing the schools to observe the 2020 Constitution Week, which will mark the 233rd anniversary of the drafting of the United States Constitution.
“Reaching these students at a young age is so crucial, especially as we witness the Constitution being misquoted every single day. Our children need to know their rights established in this very important document, and it’s important for our teachers to know it word for word as well,” Pahman said. “We encourage you all to take the time during Constitution Week to teach this history to all of your students.”
Pahman said instructional material was handed out to principals and will be distributed to every public school in the district. The packet includes tips and educational points to share with students as well as a copy of a proclamation for students to sign as well.
A similar proclamation was also signed by Weatherwax at City Hall on Tuesday to ensure the city’s involvement in Constitution Week. The proclamation also asks the citizens of Moulton to “reaffirm the ideals the Framers of the Constitution had in 1787 by vigilantly protecting the freedoms guaranteed to us” through the document.
Weatherwax and Smith said plans for annual Constitution Week parades for Moulton Middle School and Speake School may be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but any changes to the annual celebrations will be announced next week.
Another annual festivity for Constitution Week, the “Be Loud for Liberty” movement that encourages citizens to shout, honk their horns, or toll a bell at 3 p.m. on Sept. 17 to mark the exact time of the Constitution signing, can still be observed by individuals at that time, Pahman said.
Pahman, who is enthusiastic about spreading awareness for our nation’s Constitution, said there is more to the annual observance than the exciting activities.
NSDAR first petitioned Congress to dedicate the week of Sept. 17 annually to the observance of Constitution Week to encourage citizens to be better informed about the history of their freedoms as outlined in the Constitution, she explains.
The observance was signed into public law by President Dwight D. Eisenhower on Aug. 2, 1956, and in 2004, the Consolidated Appropriations Act was passed, which renamed Constitution Day and mandates that schools receiving federal funds be required to offer instruction on the Constitution to its students each year on Sept. 17.
Pahman and her fellow DAR sisters hope the celebration of Constitution Week, Sept. 17-23, will encourage patriotism and understanding for our nation and its history.
