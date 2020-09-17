In this section of the history of Lawrence County’s talented musicians there are many people who played their instrument by ear, or taught themselves to play without help from a more seasoned musician. Percentage wise, it is believed that only one in 10 (10%) play any instrument at all. Of those maybe one in 20 possess the ability to play without sheet music the melody or chord progressions to most popular songs (0.5%) and of those, maybe half can play more complicated pieces by ear (0.25%).
The piano, in particular, has been shown to amazingly improve memory, particularly verbal memory. It also helps people to focus, and builds valuable traits like perseverance, diligence and creativity. Playing piano has been shown to increase spatial–temporal ability, which figures heavily in math, science and engineering.
It is true that in order to play by ear, your brain has to be capable of discriminating certain features from the music you hear. It is also true that parts of the neurobiological circuits that do so are genetically influenced. Perfect pitch also has a lot to do with genetics.
Family members often have an incredible ability to sing harmony, the Everly Brothers, The Lennon Sisters, the Osmonds, and others had it. This kind of sibling harmony refers to the tight, almost identical vocal harmonies generated by family members. In some cases, you can’t tell one voice from another. Groups formed by family members create something almost intangible. Scientifically, it is thought that the resonance of the voice comes from sounds being enhanced in various chambers, the oral cavity, the nasal cavity the pharynx.
Lanier Sherrill was one of a family group that sang from practically the time they could talk. The Sherrills were regulars on one of the first gospel music radio broadcasts to be generated from WHOS in Decatur. David Sherrill, their father, grew up around Loosier. He played guitar and piano in a Methodist church there. He married Novella Terry, from Fish Pond, near Hillsboro, who belonged to a Pentecostal church. It was there that her children honed their craft: Lavanul singing and playing guitar, and later writing music; Buddy, singing; Lanier singing and playing piano and guitar; Gerald, playing bass and singing; and Terry on keyboard or piano; sister Kathy sang and played the piano. The family often sang at home because it was their only form of entertainment. As they got older they sang in church, learning the value of a live audience. The encouragement they got from the small congregation at Wheeler gave them confidence to branch out, and Buddy and Lanier joined the Courtland FFA band. That group consisted of Buddy, Lanier, and their cousin, Danny Austin. As seniors they sang, “The Race is On,” taking home second place and getting a big boost to their confidence. Part of their prize, was some studio time to record their original music.
Although their parents never wanted them to play ‘worldly’ music, the gospel group broke up as the older brother, Lavanul, took on preaching full time. Buddy worked construction and was gone for long periods of time and the others had jobs that interfered with gigs and practices. Eventually, an offshoot group formed but they played country and soft rock. They called themselves the Southern Sounds and they played venues like the Wolverine picnic, The Terry Club, The Shriners, Elks, Eagles, and later on at the Christmas Party for Champion Papers. By that time, the group consisted of Buddy, Lanier, Rudy Terry, Lyndon White, Dwight “Doc” Holiday and Gerald Sparks.
They played many of the same venues, but branched out to include the 31 Bluespot in Ardmore, and the infamous Chicken Shack in Triana. “There were a lot of fights in those clubs,” laughed Lanier, “but the band played on.”
They actually made some money playing benefits for charitable organizations like the Shriners and were glad to be able to help raise money for a good cause, as well.
They really hit their stride when Sparks joined them. “Gerald is one of the best guitar players I’ve ever played with,” said Lanier. “We played together for so long that we could read each other’s thoughts, and his playing was always smooth and flawless, plus he was dependable.”
Lanier eventually came back to his gospel roots, joining with his brothers again to form the “Sons of David,” so named in honor of their father. This group has played venues all over North Alabama. They have that unique sound that comes from having sung together in the fields around Hillsboro as children, around the piano after supper and in church on Sundays when people would encourage the little boys to sing more songs and to give them experience with stage presence. They played on a big old harmony guitar until they could afford a piano. The whole family learned to play on it, until it was literally worn out. Then they bought a better one and played it until the ivories wore down to the wood. When their old homeplace was sold, the children dismantled the piano and divided up the parts for mementos.
The "Sons of David" grew to become one of the most sought after gospel groups to come out of Lawrence County. Lavanul wrote several well-known gospel songs, including, “I Got My Foot on The Rock” which has been recorded by The Speer Family and many, many others, as well as “The City That’s Coming Down,” recorded by Greater Vision. Gerald was a member of the King’s Messengers for five years, during that time the group put out five albums.
They still play under the name “The Sherrill Brothers,” for benefits when their schedules permit. Lavanual’s daughters, Vicki, Angie, and Andrea inherited their talent, both gifted piano players and singers. Buddy’s son, Davey, writes and sings gospel music, Terry’s daughter, Tera, sings. Lanier’s son, Stephan, sings. The entire family plays by ear.
Rice Towry can read music but he also plays by ear. Towry has been on the music scene in one way or another for more years than he can remember. He came to Lawrence County in the ‘70s to work in radio at WHIY, Moulton’s first radio station, owned by Ray Wallace. Towry also worked at the FM station WXKI. But then he went in another direction.
“Steve Odom, who was editor of The Moulton Advertiser at the time, asked me to come on board as circulation manager,” Towry explained. He did that for several years, but then he got homesick for music.
“I got the hunger for music when a bunch of us started hanging out at S&R Catfish, just jamming and having fun,” said Towry. The pickers who showed up on a regular basis were Towry, Dwight Coffey, Robert Blaxton, owner of the restaurant, Galen Parker, with his little son, Ben, and a few others who just loved playing for the sake of the music.
Towry got together with several other musicians to form a group called Southern Railroad, whose members were Towry, James Lee White and Joanne Cottingham.
Later, that group morphed into "Backwoods," and its members shuffled around to be Dwight Coffey, Towry, Carl Terry and Cottingham. This group was a regular at the Priceville Palace for years. They also played for Gordon Terry’s wedding vow renewal as "Southern Express," which was essentially the same group as Backroads. “We got down on some country and some rock and roll,” he described the group. “We were about as versatile as you can get.” The other revolving members of "Silver Sound" were, Leland Free, Rod Wallace, Dwight Coffey, Towry, Carl Terry and Jason White, James' son played with us some.”
He also played with Dwight Coffey, Micah Coffey, Richard Thompson, Ray Sparks, Kell Whitlow, and Ray Bodley in a group that played a lot of venues over the years for private parties and corporate events. Towry recalls the other talented players he’s had the pleasure of pickin’ with over the years, including Jimmy Sneed from Mount Hope, and Michael Jones, who died way to young, as being two of the best of the best. “Michael Jones was so versatile,” he said.
“In the early ‘70s solid state became the big thing,” said Rice, who now owns a music shop in the Northside Plaza in Moulton. “Now people are wanting vacuum tube amps with a more authentic sound, just like vinyl is coming back,” he said. “I have a lot of customers who buy older guitars because they want that sound, but they need tuning and worked on because they have some age on them now.” In addition to repairing them, he also sells vacuum tube amps, strings, a few instruments, offers a space for music teachers like Rod Wallace, and he sells a few instruments along the way. “Basically, it’s a place for musicians to come and talk and I repair while they talk,” he laughed. “But it just gives me the opportunity to be around music and musicians,” he said.
Faron Weeks:
Back in the late 1960s early 1970s a whirlwind came screaming down out of the clouds and a few friends started twanging, banging and picking on strings to the Rock n’ Roll tunes of the time. Many hours were spent sitting around doing nothing but jamming to the record player. “This went on for years and years wherever we could gather. I know we drove our parents and grandparents crazy with all the far out noise," laughed Weeks. “ A few bands were formed from all the practicing. Some of us were in the highschool band and others got our inspiration and drive to play music and watch the people groove in other ways.”
He grew up in church almost every time the doors were open including revivals and other spiritual gatherings all across North Alabama. “I learned guitar, piano and singing primarily at church and of course from Mr. Hubert Lee in the Glee Club at LCHS.”
From all this music, a couple of bands started forming “Raspberry Sunshine” which kinda evolved into “Third Stone from the Sun” was one of the first. “Raspberry Sunshine" was a true garage band until they got relocated across the street to a very old log-type house with power. "Third Stone From The Sun" was born and we wore out Larry Smith’s grandparents living room. As I think and look back, Larry’s grandparents were awesome to put up with us and all our loudness. But we made great progress jamming there on some great 60s & 70s Rock n' Roll, The Who, LED Zeppelin, Santana, Joe Cocker and many more.”
The group booked live gigs wherever possible, played parties, clubs and once took a trip to Panama City for a long summer break and some Rock n' Rollin on the Beach at a place called “Beach Party” Adler’s. “My cousin, Bobby Ray Gillespie, booked us at this place located right on the beach,” Faron recalled. “We all loaded up in a U-Haul truck and a few cars and made our trek to the beach. The club was built such that all four outside walls hinged up with the bar in the middle. We were the band on the patio for a few days. We had many interesting unforgetable experiences that trip to say the least. The routine became, play an hour-jump in the ocean and back for more. We were playing there one day and this large group of bikers came rollin' in. Someone said, you better know the song if any of them make a request, otherwise there might be trouble. We just kept playing without a break to ensure no one had the chance to make a request. Daddy always told me, “Where there is a will there is a way.” It worked that time,” he laughed.
"Raspberry Sunshine" members were: Rod Wallace, Larry Smith, James Wendell Tucker, Wayne Latham.
"Third Stone From The Sun" members: Manager Bobby Ray Gillespie, Rod Wallace, Larry Smith, Faron Weeks, Ronald Moats and Dan Wright.
“After we all graduated from LCHS, we kinda drifted apart musically and went our own ways. Each of us to this day still enjoy music and our musical heritage. For a few years, I went through college and jammed with many different musicians in the Decatur, Athens, and Huntsville areas. One of the bands "Fury" included a Danish friend Lars Holst and Tony Hunt from Lawrence County and a drummer named Richard Pryor from Athens. We played many venues in the Huntsville area.”
The band "Leaky Sneaker" was born and included Randy Johnson, Keith Horton and Faron Weeks. “We played the Decatur and Shoals club scene. In the mid 1980s we were honored to have played a gig in Decatur with Greg Allman at The Sport Zone. Greg had come around the bar on a Friday afternoon when we were setting up the equipment and I introduced myself and asked him to sit in with us that night. He agreed and played guitar both nights with us. This is one of the highlights of my musical career,” said Faron.
His current band “3 Peace”, still practices weekly and is waiting on the Covid Pandemic to go away so the bars and micro breweries will open to start gigging again. “We play a mix of Classic Rock, Blues, and Southern Rock. Music is good for the soul!” he concluded.
Mike Yarbrough / The Five Ways 1965-68.
In the summer of 1965, four friends met on the Yarbrough’s front porch. They started out with a $20 snare drum and a Sears & Roebuck Silvertone guitar to form the band later called "The Five Ways." “We all were just 15 years old,” recalled drummer, Mike Yarbrough. “Ross Owen and Keith Thrasher played guitar, Rusty Morgan, vocals and me on drums. Later, Jimmy Littrell joined us on organ. Our original name was "The Night Prowlers." The first song that we learned was, “She’s About a Mover” by the Sir Quincy Quintet.
They spent many hours after school practicing to get to the point where they were offered paying gigs. “During that time, we played wherever we were asked to play – mostly parties at friend’s houses. In 1966-67 we played at the Moulton National Guard Armory almost every Friday night after the home football games. Many may remember my momma and daddy, LG and Marion Yarbrough, helping at the Armory dances,” said Mike. “Daddy took up the dollar to get in (and was Bouncer in some cases) and momma sold refreshments. They did it for us, to help and encourage us. They never took any money even for gas to drive us to places like Gaston, AL for a Battle of the Bands. We played at the Courtland Senior Prom, at the Decatur Armory Dance, at Phillips Roller-Skate Ring dances on Saturday night, Decatur Elks Club, and many other places.”
The group was one of the most popular during that era. They were some of the first guys at LCHS to dare to grow their hair over their ears. That might not sound like such a big deal now, but at the time it was grounds for visiting Principal Lewis Watkins office and maybe being expelled.
“We never became famous but we did meet some famous people (smile) like Billy Joe Royal, The Candymen and others,” said Mike. “We entered many Battle of the Bands all across North Alabama. I don’t remember winning any of them but we always came close to winning (smile). One memory I have is the time we entered a Talent Contest at the Austin High School in Decatur. At the end of our song, I was playing so hard that I fell off my drum stool. It was such a smooth fall that everyone thought I did it on purpose. Another great memory was when we played at Moulton Elementary School. The principal, Mr. Burks had agreed to allow us to play a 30-45 minute show on stage. We charged a quarter to get in (free for those who could not afford it). At the pre-set time we arrived in style—in a big shiny Cadillac (borrowed from Jimmy Littrell’s mother). As the curtains came back the auditorium was packed full of fourth, fifth and sixth graders. As soon as we struck the first chord until the curtains closed those kids were screaming like we were the "Beatles!" And at the end of the show they all came running to the stage to get our autographs! I guess you could say that was our 15 minutes of fame, because the next day, our bubble was busted. Rusty and I were walking around the square when two little girls came up to us and said, “Y’all fooled us! We thought y’all were from England,” and stomped off! (This, of course, was during the time called “The British Invasion,” he laughed.
In 1967 when the "Five Ways" had split ways, four of the original members, Rusty Morgan, Keith Thrasher, Jimmy Littrell and Mike Yarbrough added two new members (both of Decatur), Ed “Ruffy” Canada on lead guitar and Jim Smith on bass guitar formed the “W.C. Fields Soul Kitchen Band.” “We practiced long hours and became quite good I always thought,” said Mike. “We played at the LCHS High School Band Banquet, Hartselle High School Prom, Decatur Armory, and many other places. One memory I have that I appreciate very much was when we played at the Hartselle High School Prom. One song that we played was “Fire” by Jimi Hendrix which had a very “hot” drum repertoire. At the end of the night, a local Hartselle band’s drummer arrived late and they requested us to play “Fire” again for him because they were so impressed with my playing – that made my day! That was the last gig we ever played. Keith, Rusty and I were entering our senior year at LCHS. Jimmy had graduated and gone off to college. Ed had failed his senior year at Austin High School, so his mother was making him quit because it was taking so much of his time away from his studies. It was a wonderful and fun time but, we were growing up and so … we moved on."
Next week concludes this series of stories about Lawrence County Musical Legends. We hope you enjoyed this trip down memory lane, and that it showcased the very gifted people who figured largely in some of Lawrence County's most talented singers, musicians and songwriters, which will be featured next week.
