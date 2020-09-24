Preservation Society to host Appreciation Day at Lawrence County Park

The Lawrence County History and Preservation Society is hosting a Lock A Appreciation Day on Saturday at Lawrence County Park in North Courtland.
LCHPS member Linda Peebles said the event will take the place of the society’s Third Annual Harvest Festival, which had to be canceled because of COVID-19 this year.
Beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Peebles said LCHPS members will be set up at the park, also known as Lock A, to register volunteers interested in joining the society or helping the organization to maintain the park.
Families and visitors may attend to hike the bluff at Lock A, or they may choose to drive the scenic loop back from Spring Creek Road to the park and back to Mallard Creek Campground off of Alabama Highway 20, Peebles said.
Visitors are encouraged to pack a lunch and plan for a pit stop at the park where LCHPS will be set up for the event.
“Our group is proud of its accomplishments at the park, and we look forward to continuing that effort,” Peebles said. “We’re holding this appreciation day to encourage visitors to come out and see what we’ve done, and to enjoy the park.”
LCHPS adopted Lock A and has received support from the Tennessee Valley Authority to host cleanup workdays at the site since 2018.
Peebles said the group has worked clearing overgrowth, restoring a monument dedicated to the General Joe Wheeler family, and picking up trash at the site. In the society’s most recent visit to the park last Saturday, she said the group grated the entryway to the park as well as their usual trash pickup and pruning.
Lawrence County Park, or Lock A, is located off of County Road 400, also known as Spring Creek Road, in North Courtland.
Peebles said the site is historically significant in that it served as a river crossing for Gen. Wheeler and his troops during the Civil War, bringing him into Lawrence County, and ultimately leading to his marriage to Daniella Sherrod.
LCHPS members will be at the park until 1 p.m. on Saturday to help generate public interest in the site. For more information, visit the Lawrence County History and Preservation Society Facebook page.
