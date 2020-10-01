For Chelsie Hobbs, 35, of Moulton, keeping a positive attitude and being strong for her family helped her navigate some of the roughest waters she’d have to tread so far in her life. Hobbs was diagnosed with stage III breast cancer nearly one year ago on Oct. 17. She was just 34 years old at the time; a wife and mother of three, working in her first year as a full-time special needs teacher for the Lawrence County School System.
When she and her husband Jimmy Hobbs, 36, received the news, Chelsie said they were prepared for the worst.
“I guess I kinda knew all along. I had already made my mind up,” she said. “I looked at Jimmy. I could tell he was upset, of course, but he took my hand and I knew we were fine.”
She had discovered the 5.5-centimeter, tube-shaped tumor on the side of her left breast just below her arm while doing a regular self-exam in mid-September. She said self-exams were just part of her normal routine.
“That’s what I was taught—I don’t know if it was something I learned at home, or because I worked in medical records for 13 years, if it was something I picked up there,” she said.
Hobbs, who said she had no family history of cancer, likely found the tumor thanks to a diet she and her husband had recently started at the time. She said following a few weeks from dieting, she felt the tumor protruding near her armpit.
After seeing her doctor on Oct. 1, she had an appointment scheduled during the schools’ fall break on Oct. 15.
“It all took a couple of hours; the mammogram, an ultrasound, and additional views. Those showed up, and I joked, well I’m off tomorrow, truthfully, if it needs to be seen; so we called Surgical Associates in Decatur for the biopsy.”
Dr. Rodney Tyler Harney performed a needle biopsy on Oct. 15, but Hobbs’ results likely wouldn’t be back for another week. She scheduled a follow-up appointment with him on the 21st. She’d end up seeing him sooner, however, after abnormal swelling from the biopsy caused quite a lot of pain and discomfort.
“On Thursday, Oct. 17, I called Harney’s office and told them I had no fever, but it had swelled so much I was concerned. They wanted me to come right away, so I left mid-morning and they worked me in,” Hobbs said. “My medical team really was fantastic throughout the whole process.”
Once back at Dr. Harney’s office, Hobbs said the surgeon examined her biopsy site, and though there was no infection or bad news concerning the procedure, she said she could tell by the doctor’s facial expression “there was more.”
She said after Harney went over the preliminary results that showed she was positive for cancer, Hobbs and her husband spent the next 45 minutes or so discussing the next steps with her doctor.
The Hobbs, who are parents to 15-year-old Zoey, 10-year old Tanner, and 9-year-old Travis, discussed the diagnosis with their family on a “need-to-know” basis.
“With Zoey, we were just really straightforward and honest with her. We told her it was serious, but we felt the doctors would do what they needed to do,” she said. “We knew we’d be able to rely on her with the boys, and we wanted her to know if I was sick or down, she didn’t need to panic. We answered her questions and even asked her for her opinions and input. The boys, we told them what they needed to know, that I would be sick, I’d lose my hair, and the effects the medicine would likely have.”
The following Monday, on Oct. 21, Hobbs saw Oncologist Dr. Naveen Lobo for a follow-up exam and to schedule preliminary tests and scans before she would start chemotherapy. She was told there is always a risk with larger tumors of leaving cancer behind after the surgery.
On this visit, she also found out she had triple-negative breast cancer, a very aggressive type. Over the next few days, she underwent a PET Scan, a breast MRI, and a MUGA scan. On Oct. 25, she said the medical team placed her chemo port on the right side and did another biopsy on her left arm, which showed trace amounts of cancer had spread to her lymph nodes.
“The breast MRI was one of the worst tests they ran. It lasted an hour, and I was told to only breathe at certain times while I was laying on my stomach and chest,” Hobbs recalled.
On Oct. 29, she began her first round of chemotherapy. Beginning with that first treatment, she was given four rounds of Adriamycin and Cytoxan on different dates. Once those first four rounds were over, she had four more rounds of Taxotere.
“They call the Adriamycin ‘The Red Devil.’ It’s the strongest of the three, and it’s what made me lose my hair,” Hobbs said.
She described her very first round of chemo, remembering that before the treatment was ever administered, she was given an anti-nausea medicine, a steroid, and a second dose of anti-nausea medicine.
“The Cytoxan was given to me in an IV drip. The Red Devil had to be mixed with saline and hand injected,” she said. “I just remember watching the nurse coming towards me in this full suit that was supposed to keep this stuff from touching any part of her body, but they were about to inject me with it. That was not a great feeling.”
After her first round of treatment was over, she said she expected to feel bad. She was prescribed another anti-nausea medication to take home as well as Zyrtec and Aleve. Once home, she said she remembers telling her husband she felt fine enough to cook.
“As soon as I got the steaks warm and smelled them, it hit me like morning sickness,” she said. “Jimmy took over and let me go to bed and I went to sleep. I got up in the middle of the night, around 1 or 2, starving. I was so hungry. I noticed Jim had left the lamp on for me, so I got up and fixed a bowl of chicken noodle soup, wondering if I’d be able to hold it down. I ate and I was fine.”
She said seven of the eight chemo treatments went that smoothly.
“I had to work the next day. I did have a (substitute teacher) on standby, but I felt fine enough to work, so I did. I figured, why not if I can?”
The following day, Hobbs said she also had to go for a Neulasta shot, which stimulates the growth of white blood cells. After the injection, she remembers feeling flu-like symptoms with body aches that caused pain in her muscles from her fingers to her legs.
“Through my whole process, I’d miss half a day each time for my chemo, but I felt fine enough to work. There was one day in January after my third chemo, I think I was so tired from the holidays, I had the shot and I went back home instead of working,” she said.
For each of her chemotherapy treatments, Hobbs said her husband and her father, Jeff Legg, would drive her to and from each procedure.
“My dad brought me to all treatments, we’d have lunch before, and Jim would pick me up after. It was our normal routine,” she said. “I’m not trying to make this whole experience sound like a walk in the park. I had very bad days too. For me, I just feel blessed to not have been so sick. I think it may have been because I could come home after taking a half-day and sleep it off, get up in the middle of the night, and then go back to work the next day. I know others weren’t that lucky.”
On Nov. 10, Hobbs began losing her hair. She said she’d been cleaning house that evening with her hair pulled up. She remembered pulling out her hair clip and a large tuft of hair coming too.
On Nov. 11, while school was out for Veterans Day, she called her cousin, Jennie Mitchell, who cuts hair. She met Mitchell, who shaved Hobbs’ hair using the lowest guard.
“For me, it was something I could control. Instead of watching it fall little by little, I felt like it was best to do it myself and by myself,” she said. “I couldn’t control being sick with cancer, but I could control how I lost my hair.”
Looking back on her breast cancer survival story, Hobbs chooses to focus on the positive. She recalled a day after her third chemotherapy session that will forever remain as a sweet memory between her and her husband.
On Dec. 10, following the treatment, she said she and her husband walked outside the medical office to find a light snow on the ground.
“It was towards the end of the day and we were the only ones left leaving the office. We had a snowball fight,” she laughed. “My family probably got a little frustrated with us through it all. They felt we weren’t taking everything seriously or we needed to get a second opinion. I know it sounds crazy, but mostly I was calm.”
Hobbs attributes most of her outwardly calm to having the support she did from her family, her friends and co-workers. Some of that positive attitude, however, could also be the result of a little writing therapy she took on herself in private.
During her journey, Hobbs said she kept a notebook. When she was feeling scared or frustrated, she could jot her feelings down and let them go.
“There were days my head would go places, like thinking of the worst-case-scenario. It was like once I got those thoughts and fears down on paper, they were gone,” she said. “I knew there was no sense in stressing over what I couldn’t change. I always wanted to be that person who didn’t stress the things out of our control. I think this experience made me that person.”
Hobbs took her last chemotherapy session on March 16. The next step was surgery. On April 28th, she had a double mastectomy. On the left breast, she said doctors performed a total radical mastectomy, meaning they took her entire breast and all her lymph nodes. On her right side, where the cancer was not present, they took the breast as a precaution.
Two weeks after her surgery, Hobb’s husband had a massive heart attack.
Doctors told Hobbs that Jimmy had a total blockage in his main artery, but they were able to place a stent to open up the artery. She said he had the heart attack on a Monday and was back to work at his job in Moulton the following Friday.
“If he had been at home rather than at work in town, we probably would have lost him,” she said. “Jimmy and I have always been close. It is a cliché, but he is my best friend. We started dating when I was 16, and even though I didn’t think it was possible, we’re closer now than we ever have been.”
Following 28 radiation treatments from June 18 to July 28, Hobbs is now awaiting final reconstruction surgery, scheduled for Oct. 28.
She recently began a blog detailing her experience with breast cancer, which launched on Word Press on Wednesday.
“I express this in my blog, but I’m just an average woman who won her battle with cancer. I’m just trying to offer a beacon of hope and support for others who are going through their own fight,” she said.
For other men or women battling breast cancer, Hobbs emphasizes the importance of surrounding yourself with positive people.
“My support system, they were phenomenal. Whether they weren’t always positive behind my back—I know my family had their struggles with it too, but they never let me see it,” she said. “The bad days will happen. There were days I was down. If you need to cry, cry. If you need to be mad, hit something. I never questioned why me, and I wasn’t one to dwell on it.”
