Courtland Fire's Smokin' on the Range to return next year

A new fall fundraiser for Courtland Fire Department was such a success on Saturday, organizers are planning to make the Smokin’ on the Range cook-off event an annual occurrence.
The BBQ cookoff, which was held at Valley Landing Golf Course, saw 16 pit masters competing for best smoked wings and ribs, Assistant Fire Chief Lee Hitt said.
Smokin’ on the Range’s grand champion, pit master Jody Wynn, won first overall and first place in the cook off ribs competition.
Asphalt Cowboys cook Hayden Eady, who placed second in the ribs category, also placed second overall. Third overall winner, Chris Moore with 2 Crackers Cooking, tied for first in the wings category.
A coin flip named Bonnie Blue BBQ pit master Tammie Scott, of Nashville, first place winner in the smoked wings competition. Wynns BBQ cook, JD Wynn, won third place in the category.
The BBQ fundraiser also drew a crowd on the sunny Saturday afternoon for a cornhole tournament on the grounds of Courtland’s former golf course.
Hitt said proceeds from the competitions as well as several donations from local sponsors raised about $500 for the volunteer fire department after expenses were paid.
“This event was a huge success thanks to all the help from our volunteers and judges: Pastor Kenny Rogers, who helped with the cornhole tournament; Hoot and Linda Gibson with Sound Made EZ for the tunes all day; my wife Holly Hitt and cousin A.J. Johnson who both went above and beyond helping out, and of course to all our participants,” Hitt said. “This was our first time, so we experienced a few hiccups here and there, but I think it went really well. We will absolutely be doing this again next year.”
Hitt said the Smokin’ on the Range competition should return to Courtland next fall, but a definite date will be announced closer to the event.
