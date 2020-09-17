Local and state officials met in Hillsboro last week in celebration of a Lawrence County farm trailblazing an irrigation initiative in North Alabama.
U.S. Representative Robert Aderholt cut the ceremonial ribbon at Darnell Farms last Thursday as the Lawrence family farming operation unveiled its recently installed irrigation equipment.
The irrigation system was introduced in the area as part of the Alabama Irrigation Initiative, a federal program for which Aderholt helped secure congress support. The program sees funds administered to Alabama farmers through the Alabama Association of Conservation District (AACD) Soil and Water Conservation Committee.
“We’re here to celebrate the hard work of a lot of different people, ” Aderholt told those present for the ceremony last week. “Less than 10 percent of Alabama’s cultivated cropland is irrigated, and less than two percent of Alabama farmland is irrigated. So, if just 50 percent of Alabama’s current row crop were irrigated, the statewide economic impact would be over $200 million. When you improve irrigation, you improve certainty that farmers have, you improve yield, and this further grows the operations of farms.”
Aderholt said the Darnell Farms operation was one of 44 other projects approved this year in the Wheeler watershed, which includes farms across Lawrence, Limestone and Madison counties.
“This program doesn’t just benefit North Alabama, it benefits all of Alabama,” he said.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in 2017, Alabama had 163,338 irrigated acres, compared to 1.2 million irrigated acres in Georgia and 1.3 million in Florida.
Heath Darnell, head of the Darnell family farm operation, demonstrated the new irrigation system on site last Thursday as he told attendees precipitation uncertainty is the greatest challenge Alabama farmers face each year.
“Irrigated acres need to rise, as a producer we see it. Wondering whether we’ll get enough rain—that’s our biggest fight,” he said. “Are we going to get enough rain to profit? Are we going to get enough rain to just break even?”
Darnell said improving irrigation not only improves farming practices and yield in the area, but the irrigation initiative is also a boost for the local economies as farmers spread those funds to the appropriate contractors and suppliers to see the equipment built and installed.
Aderholt said the project has spurred $11.6 million in investment in North Alabama, including $5.8 million in federal funds.
“The second round of the Wheeler watershed will make use of the remaining $2.1 million, and of course I encourage farmers interested in making use of these funds to reach out to their local Soil and Water Committee for more information,” he said.
Farmers interested in the program can apply at their local Soil and Water Conservation District Office. For Lawrence County farmers, those interested in applying should call 256-974-1176.
Those who are approved for the program can receive up to 50% of the costs of the irrigation system.
District 1 Commissioner Jesse Byrd said irrigation systems in Lawrence County will provide more opportunities for its agriculture industry.
“I’m proud (the Darnell family) has been able to take advantage of this program and secure the funds to keep things moving,” he said. “I figure more farmers will follow suit, which will only benefit the county. As long as we keep our farmers happy, we’ve got a chance to keep moving in the right direction.”
Commissioner Chairman Bobby Burch and District 3 Commissioner Kyle Pankey were also present for the special ceremony held at Darnell Farms property on Mallard Creek Road in Hillsboro.
