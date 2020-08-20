Rev. Comissioner addresses long lines due to COVID-19

Long lines continue to form each week at the Lawrence County courthouse as many drivers wait extensive periods to register vehicles following months of delays and minimized staffing due to COVID-19.
Revenue Commissioner Brad Henderson took to social media last week to address many issues that have arisen for his staff and customers since the pandemic hit Lawrence County last March.
He said several factors contribute to the long lines and wait times, including limitations of occupancy at the Lawrence County Judicial and Administrative Building.
“We’re following state and local guidelines with our social distancing,” he said in a video posted on his Facebook page. “We have chairs on the inside that are lined up six feet apart. There’s as many in there as possible. Of course, the million-dollar question is why is the line taking so long? Why am I having to sit in line for four and five hours? I don’t have a simple answer.”
Henderson attributed extended renewal periods for customers renewing vehicle registrations as one of many reasons wait times are so long. Since the pandemic, Alabama’s state revenue commission has extended renewal and new-purchase periods for March, April, May, June and July. The extension ends at the end of August unless another deadline is announced.
He said limited staffing due to the pandemic has put a strain on his office, also adding to the long waits.
“Our employees are not immune to this pandemic. Just like most of you, if one of us has been around someone or has come in contact with this awful virus, we then have to be on a 14-day quarantine,” he said. “So, day-to-day we could be short-handed; week-to-week we could be short-handed. We just have to play with the cards we’ve been dealt.”
In efforts to cut down long lines, Henderson stressed that customers renewing the registration for their vehicle have several options other than waiting in line to see someone in person.
While online processing is only available for registrations due in the current month—for example only August renewals may be processed online during the month of August—Henderson said registration renewals for March to July may be processed by mail.
He said a third option is to leave renewal applications in the dropbox provided at the entrance to the courthouse.
“We had (the dropbox) installed at the beginning of the pandemic. It is for all the offices in the courthouse—not just my office. If you have a renewal, fill the envelope out on the front of the dropbox. Place it in there with a check or money order, preferably. We’ll mail that back to you as fast as possible. Sometimes that may be two or three days, sometimes it may be a week,” said Henderson.
Customers renewing their registrations by mail or via the dropbox should include the correct paperwork, including proof of insurance, as well as their renewal payment.
For anyone with a new or new-to-you vehicle purchase, Henderson said those customers must handle registration in-person.
Customers who need to register a newly purchased vehicle need to bring their driver’s license, the bill of sale, proof of insurance and the title application with them for the registration process. For customers who purchased a vehicle from out of state, Henderson said the customer also needs to have the vehicle on-premises for inspection.
Although his office does not take appointments for tag renewals and registration, Henderson said he and his employees are willing to make exceptions for customers with disabilities or those most vulnerable to the coronavirus.
“For anybody that has a special need, we will definitely do our best to work around that. Call our office,” he said. “I know all of the phones are ringing off the hook and all of the employees, including myself, are answering them as fast as we possibly can.”
Henderson listed his office number, 256-974-2404, as well as the main office number, 256-974-2473. He also urged those with questions to contact him via email at bradleyrayhenderson@gmail.com.
“We’re working as fast as we can and as tirelessly as we can. I can’t thank (my employees) enough for the job they’re doing, and it’s tough. It’s tiring,” Henderson said also thanking the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office employees who help facilitate the lines outside the courthouse each week. “Without them, I don’t know how we could open the doors. They have done a great job, they don’t get thanked enough for what they do and how they limit the crowd. It is a thankless job a lot of times for those guys, but they are doing a wonderful job.”
