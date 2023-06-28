Youth summer workshops continue in July

Lawrence County Alabama Extension has space available for workshops that are happening in July. The entomology and water watch program that will be held on July 13th from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Oakville Indian Mounds Education Center at 1219 County Road 187 in Danville, will introduce youth to bugs and see what is in a creek. Donna Shanklin and Allyson Shabel will be facilitating the hands-on activities. There are 5 spots remaining for the workshop.
There are unlimited spots for the Archery Fun Day July 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at McCay’s Archery at 140001 Court St. in Moulton. The Archery Fun Day is for returning and interested youth who want to join the 4-H Archery Club – youth must be a minimum of 9 years old to participate. Members of the 4-H Team and others will be on hand to introduce youth to the archery. Dwight McCay, owner of McCay’s Archery is a volunteer leader of the Franklin-Lawrence County 4-H Archery Team.
