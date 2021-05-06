The Lawrence County School System approved historically large personnel employment in its regular monthly meeting on Monday when the board hired more than 60 educators for countywide “high-dosage tutoring” and summer instructional camps to offset learning gaps occurring during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In April, Superintendent Jon Bret Smith announced the school system would receive $4.974 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, also known as ESSER II funds. He said the funding comes with strict state and federal guidelines that require the money be spent on catching up students who fell behind during virtual or blended virtual and traditional learning during the school year.
“Around two-thirds to three quarters will be spent towards learning gaps,” Smith said last month. “Over half will be used for hiring tutors and funding what we’re referring to as ‘high dose tutoring’ throughout the course of two school years.”
On Monday, board members approved the employment of East Lawrence teacher Courtney Watts as a high-dosage tutor for East Lawrence Elementary and East Lawrence Middle schools, and Hatton High teacher Trenton Roden as a high-dosage math tutor at the high school, each effective for the 2021-2022 academic year.
Board members also hired 37 educators to work as needed for a Kindergarten through third grade Summer Reading Camp at $200 per day, not to exceed 10 days, and hired 31 teachers for Summer Enrichment, or reading and math camp, for county fourth through eighth grade students. Enrichment Camp teachers were also hired on an as-needed basis for $200 a day, not to exceed 10 days.
The summer camps and high-dose tutoring will be held across multiple campuses countywide, Smith said.
Board members also approved the employment of 12 high school teachers to work Saturday school classes for seniors who are failing due to excessive absenteeism during the pandemic, Smith said. He said the failing seniors at each of the county’s high schools agreed to the Saturday coursework, which begins this month, to satisfy attendance requirements before graduation. Teachers hired for the program will be paid $20 per hour as needed, not to exceed 12 hours.
Smith said ESSER II funds are also being used to employ additional school nurses and nurses’ aids for the 2021-2022 school year.
“For the first time, we will have a certified nurse at every campus across the county,” Smith said Monday night. According to the meeting agenda, board members approved to extend contracts for countywide RN Sarah Terry and RN Kayleen Gillespie for the 2021-2022 year.
Board members also approved daily rate of pay to 14 RN school nurses and LPN/SPED aides while they attend a virtual conference July 13 through July 16. Funds for the nursing contracts and virtual program are also funded by ESSER II.
All board members were present for the May regular meeting except District 2 Gary Bradford. The Lawrence County Board of Education will hold its next meeting on Monday, May 24, at 6 p.m.
