Ambrose to build $54.2m warehouse for First Solar

As construction continues on First Solar’s $1.1 billion factory, Ambrose Property Group will soon break ground on a new $54.2 million warehouse for the solar-panel giant at the Mallard Fox West Industrial Park. It’s expected to be completed by September of 2024.
The warehouse will encompass 550,000 square feet. When completed, it will hold raw materials and finished products to support the neighboring manufacturing facility and employ approximately 85 full-time employees. Twenty will be hired in 2024 and 65 in 2025. The warehouse will have a total payroll of $4.7 million.
“We’re really excited that they’re continuing to invest in our community,” said Tabitha Pace, president and CEO of the Lawrence County Industrial Board.
The project included a 10-year tax abatement, approved by the IDB on Tuesday, June 13. The approval included an abatement on all state and local noneducational property taxes and all construction related transaction taxes for First Solar and the developer, Ambrose Property Group.
In total, the abatement provides a $2.9 million incentive to First Solar and Ambrose.
The warehouse will be located opposite the Jack Daniel’s Cooperage on Cooperage Way, where Ambrose purchased approximately 40 acres for the project. They will start construction in August.
The approval coincided with IDB’s announcement that their Growing Alabama application for $3 million was approved. It will help with the cost of First Solar’s new $17 million onsite substation.
“They require so much power,” said Pace. “The substation that sits across the road could handle it, but they needed something onsite, and they wanted it done a certain way.
“In our incentives, we included this program. We told them we would apply for it and try to help them offset the costs.”
In their initial agreement with First Solar, IDB offered to apply for $3 million from the Growing Alabama Credit to help pay for the substation. The credit is a state fund that provides $20 million annually to approved projects. It allows state taxpayers to contribute to projects that benefit economic growth.
The board hopes for further good news in a couple weeks, when they will receive word regarding two additional grants submitted for First Solar. The grants, courtesy of the Appalachian Regional Commission and ADECA, could provide an additional $3 million in project funds.
Construction on First Solar’s manufacturing facility is quickly progressing. Exterior walls are in place, and the interior support structure and roof is already completed on the northwest corner of the building. The facility is expected to be commissioned by 2025.
