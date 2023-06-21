Ambrose to build $54.2m warehouse for First Solar

The warehouse will support the neighboring manufacturing facility. It is expected to be completed prior to operations inception at the factory.

As construction continues on First Solar’s $1.1 billion factory, Ambrose Property Group will soon break ground on a new $54.2 million warehouse for the solar-panel giant at the Mallard Fox West Industrial Park. It’s expected to be completed by September of 2024.

The warehouse will encompass 550,000 square feet. When completed, it will hold raw materials and finished products to support the neighboring manufacturing facility and employ approximately 85 full-time employees. Twenty will be hired in 2024 and 65 in 2025. The warehouse will have a total payroll of $4.7 million. 

