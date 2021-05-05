The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has received reports of a scam caller impersonating the Sheriff’s Department and targeting local residents.
“The caller uses technology to ‘spoof’ our phone number,” the Sheriff’s Office posted to social media on Tuesday.
According to the post, the scammer claims the resident has outstanding warrants for arrest or claims the resident is being called for jury duty or similar activities.
“The Sheriff’s Office will NOT contact you by phone to gather your personal information, to collect any payments, for jury duty or to confirm a warrant,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “Please talk with your friends and family and make certain everyone is aware of such scams.”
