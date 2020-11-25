Lawrence County Career Tech participates in fundraiser

According to the March of Dimes, every day babies are born sick or so small they can fit in the palm of a hand. To help support the organization’s efforts to improve neonatal care and infant health, the Lawrence County Career Technical Center takes part each year in the annual “Blue Jeans for Babies” fundraiser. Participation in the Blue Jeans for Babies Campaign, makes a statement that your school, organization or company cares about local families and the health of all babies. Funds raised through Blue Jeans for Babies support March of Dimes research and programs that help all moms have full-term pregnancies and healthy babies. The Future Business Leaders chapter at the school partners with March of Dimes to coordinate the community service fundraiser by collecting donations and distributing the shirts. Students and staff wore the shirts in November in support of the cause. The timing of the campaign complements the worldwide effort to bring awareness to prematurity during the month of November, National Prematurity Awareness month. The month of awareness was highlighted by National Prematurity Awareness Day on November 17.

