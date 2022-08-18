The elephant on the internet became as awkward as an elephant in the room for a Republican Party official in Lawrence County this week.

Shanon Terry of Moulton made a social media post Monday to announce his appointment as the Lawrence County Republican Party Executive Committee’s new chairman. To illustrate the post, he found an image on the internet that originally appeared with a 2020 magazine article on racism in the national GOP and contained subtle drawings of three hooded Klansmen between the iconic Republican elephant’s legs.

